ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 2:28 pm

click to enlarge Siesta Key, other Sarasota County beaches shut down due to poop bacteria levels
TripAdvisor

Just weeks after the Department of Health (DOH) shut down multiple beaches for swimming in Sarasota County due to high levels of harmful bacteria , the agency is doing it again.

The DOH has now declared a "no swim" advisories for three Sarasota beaches.

During a routine water testing on Aug. 8, the amount of enteric bacteria found in  North Lido Key, Lido Casino and Siesta Key Beach were "outside acceptable limits," according to a news release from Sarasota County—two weeks after the same "no swim" restrictions were lifted in the area.

Enteric bacteria is known to inhabit the intestinal tracts of mammals, and it usually appears as a result of stormwater runoff, pet/wildlife waste and human sewage.

While enteric bacteria can come from septic and sewage spills, Sarasota County health officials concluded that "no sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beaches in the past two weeks" and that "the elevated bacteria levels is likely due to natural sources" like decaying algae due to significant rainfall.

Just weeks prior, beaches in Manatee,  Hillsborough and Sarasota County—including the three listed above—also fell under "no swim" advisories.

While the beaches are still open to the public, any recreational water-based activities are off-limits to beachgoers, since the Environmental Protection Agency "found a link between health and water quality."

According to the alert from the DOH in Sarasota County, the "no swim" advisories are expected to end on Aug. 18.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

Trending

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

By Colin Wolf

Banner flying over Mar-a-Lago mocks Donald Trump following FBI raid

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'

By Alex Galbraith

Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on re-election campaign: 'The gloves are off'

Donald Trump calls for FBI to release search warrant in Florida raid

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump calls for FBI to release search warrant in Florida raid

Also in News

Want to break big stories for alt-weeklies? Euclid Media Group is seeking reporting fellows

By OW Staff

Want to break big stories for alt-weeklies? Euclid Media Group is seeking reporting fellows

15-week abortion ban in Florida heads to state Supreme Court

By News Service of Florida

15-week abortion ban in Florida heads to state Supreme Court

Orange County, other Florida school districts scramble to fill teaching vacancies

By News Service of Florida

Orange County, other Florida school districts scramble to fill teaching vacancies

October hearing will decide whether 'Marsy's Law' protects identities of police

By News Service of Florida

October hearing will decide whether 'Marsy's Law' protects identities of police
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us