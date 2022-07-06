VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

Here's how to find out

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm

ADOBE
Adobe

The Orange County Clerk of Courts shared a list of over 12,000 unclaimed checks that may have your name on them.

The checks listed are from vendor payments, refunds, or restitutions. All of these checks were mailed but never cashed.

According to the Orange County Clerk of Courts Senior Accountant Christina Youngs, customers that have any business with the court system need to ensure their contact information, especially their address is up to date to avoid having their name on this list.

There are over $250,000 in unclaimed funds. There are checks as low as 4 cents up to over $5,000.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell said in a news release. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

The 2022 unclaimed checks list is available on this website. Keep in mind that the list includes the names of individuals, businesses, and organizations.

If you find your name on the list, visit this page to submit your inquiry.

The deadline to claim the money is Sept. 1. If you do not claim your funds, they will be forfeited and deposited into the clerk's fine and forfeiture fund.

