VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Several Florida property insurance companies lose financial stability ratings

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Several Florida property insurance companies lose financial stability ratings
NSF

In another sign of problems in Florida’s property-insurance market, a financial-ratings agency has withdrawn ratings for two insurance companies and downgraded another company.

The Demotech agency on Monday withdrew financial-stability ratings for Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and FedNat Insurance Co., according to Demotech’s website. It also changed United Property & Casualty Insurance Co.’s rating from “A Exceptional” to “M Moderate.” The Insurance Journal reported the ratings changes Tuesday morning.

Signs had emerged earlier of financial problems at FedNat and United Property & Casualty. FedNat reached an agreement in May with the state Office of Insurance Regulation that called for it to cancel policies and shift other policies to an affiliated company, Monarch National Insurance Co. Monarch has an “A Exceptional” rating from Demotech.

Also, United Property & Casualty said last month that its board had started a “review of its strategic and capital raising alternatives” that could include moves such as a sale. Financial ratings are important, in part, because mortgage-industry giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac require homes to be insured by financially sound companies. For insurers rated by Demotech, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac require “A” ratings or better. Florida regulators scrambled in July after Demotech indicated it could downgrade about 17 insurers to a level that would not meet Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac standards.

Related
Florida announces plan to help homeowners amid insurance downgrades

Florida announces plan to help homeowners amid insurance downgrades


The Office of Insurance Regulation on July 27 announced a stopgap plan to try to make sure homeowners can maintain coverage. The plan involved the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. acting as a financial backstop. Citizens would take on a reinsurance role to help make sure claims get paid if private insurers go insolvent.

Demotech last month did not publicly identify the companies that it was looking at downgrading, so it was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Weston Property & Casualty, FedNat and United Property & Casualty were part of the potential 17 insurers.

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls special legislative session over state's property insurance woes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls special legislative session over state's property insurance woes

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

News Slideshows

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]
Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week

Orlandoans remembered Billy Manes on the shores of Lake Eola last week
Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Trending

Florida man has guns seized after threatening Black landscapers with rifle

By Justin Garcia

Screenshot from a video showing David H. Berry holding a gun while pointing and shouting at landscapers.

Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting

Central Florida cops go viral on TikTok after attempting to serve eviction at wrong house

By Alex Galbraith

Central Florida cops go viral on TikTok after attempting to serve eviction at wrong house

Abortion activist raises more than $2 million after being mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

By Alex Galbraith

Abortion activist raises more than $2 million after being mocked by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Also in News

A government official helped 10 Florida men with felony convictions register to vote

By Bianca Fortis, ProPublica

John Boyd Rivers may have unknowingly committed voter fraud after being told by a county representative that he could register to vote.

Florida man has guns seized after threatening Black landscapers with rifle

By Justin Garcia

Screenshot from a video showing David H. Berry holding a gun while pointing and shouting at landscapers.

Central Florida cops go viral on TikTok after attempting to serve eviction at wrong house

By Alex Galbraith

Central Florida cops go viral on TikTok after attempting to serve eviction at wrong house

Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us