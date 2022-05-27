VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Seminole County using artificial intelligence software that will recognize guns in schools

Normal country.

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ZEROEYES/INSTAGRAM
Photo via ZeroEyes/Instagram

In the latest sign that things are absolutely normal and this is the best possible country, a local school district is testing out an AI program that can recognize brandished guns inside schools.

Seminole County Public Schools launched a pilot program with AI gun detection software company ZeroEyes in January of this year. Since then, they have expanded the program to more than 20 schools.

“We have expanded it to various schools. We probably have it in 20-plus locations,” district spokesperson Michael Lawrence told WESH. “Can't disclose the locations for school safety purposes, but we have expanded it to other campuses throughout the district."

The cost of the program, which alerts school resource officers, teachers and local law enforcement when it believes it detects a brandished gun on one of the school's cameras, starts at around $50 per camera per month. Orlando Weekly  has reached out to the SCPS requesting the amount the district spends on the software per month. 

Alex Galbraith

