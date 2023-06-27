2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Seminole County activates heat advisory and extreme weather plan

Under the plan, Seminole County Leisure Services is opening relief centers to the public

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 4:59 pm

click to enlarge Seminole County activates heat advisory and extreme weather plan
Image via Adobe
Residents of  Altamonte Springs, Lake Mary, Oviedo, Sanford and surrounding cities, listen up. Due to high temperatures, Seminole County is now under a heat advisory and an extreme weather plan.

Temperatures are expected to meet or exceed 108 degrees throughout the county Tuesday, county officials said in a release.

The extreme weather plan, issued by National Weather Service and Seminole County Emergency Management, includes a number of precautions and a plan of action in response to the dangerously high heat.

Under the plan, Seminole County Leisure Services is opening relief centers to the public. These will be located in county library branches and partnering activity parks. Water and indoor, air-conditioned space is available.

Seminole County Human Resources advises all outdoor workers to pay close attention to their body temperatures and drink plenty of water.

Rescue Outreach Mission (1701 W. 13th St., Sanford) and The Sharing Center (600 N U.S. Highway 17-92, Longwood) will assess the needs of those experiencing homelessness. Emergency Management will move extra resources, like bottled water, to relief centers, Rescue Outreach Mission and The Sharing Center.

The county will is also placing a shelter on stand-by in the event a senior living facility or nursing home loses power or air conditioning.

The Seminole County Office of Communications will continue sharing public information and warning messages to help the community prepare for extreme heat conditions.

Amid the high temperatures, Emergency Management advises community members to
stay hydrated, monitor body temperatures, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, take breaks in cool places, and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day.

