SeaWorld Orlando announces temporary closures this week due to Hurricane Ian

Orlando theme park SeaWorld announced Tuesday afternoon that the parks' various doors would be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29, due to concerns over Hurricane Ian's impact on Central Florida.
SeaWorld posted a statement confirming the closure on social media, reading in part:
After reviewing the latest route of Hurricane Ian and to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals, SeaWorld Orlando will be closed on Wednesday, September 28 through Thursday, September 29.
As of this writing, SeaWorld is slated to reopen Friday, but updates will be posted to the park's website.