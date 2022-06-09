VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

SeaWorld brings back free beer offer for summer

By on Thu, Jun 9, 2022 at 2:30 pm

click to enlarge VIA INSTAGRAM @SEAWORLDORLANDO
Via Instagram @seaworldorlando

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back free beer for guests this summer.

Guests 21 and older can receive one free seven-ounce beer from now through August 4.  It will be available at 10:30 a.m till an hour until the park closes at Waterway Grille.

“It’s a fan favorite and a core part of our park and our history,” SeaWorld Orlando President Kyle Miller said in a statement.

SeaWorld said different breweries will feature domestic and seasonal taps which will be rotating throughout the promotion. Guests can sample gratis brewskis from breweries such as Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., JDUBS Brewery and Sweet Water Cove.

If the Ice Breaker's more-than-vertical drop isn't enough to chill you, a small cup of suds might do the trick.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million
UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million

UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million
The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

News Slideshows

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million
UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million

UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million
The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

News Slideshows

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million

NASCAR champion Greg Biffle puts waterfront Florida home on market for $3.1 million
UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million

UBreakiFix CEO Justin Wetherill sells unfinished Windermere home for $10 million
The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance

The internet is roasting these Disney adults who opted out of feeding their wedding guests to pay for Mickey, Minnie Mouse appearance
Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Trending

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

By Alex Galbraith

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

By Alex Galbraith

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

By Colin Wolf

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

10-year-old Orlando girl arrested for murder following Memorial Day shooting

By Alex Galbraith

10-year-old Orlando girl arrested for murder following Memorial Day shooting

Also in News

Parkland parents case against gun manufacturer, retailer goes to state appeals court

By News Service of Florida

Parkland parents case against gun manufacturer, retailer goes to state appeals court

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes Everglades restoration bill over concerns about wetlands destruction

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes Everglades restoration bill over concerns about wetlands destruction

GOP lawmakers in Florida rail against potential special session on gun control

By Alex Galbraith

GOP lawmakers in Florida rail against potential special session on gun control

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice

By Alex Galbraith

Ron DeSantis' press secretary registers as foreign agent after getting dinged by Department of Justice
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us