SeaWorld brings back free beer offer for summer

click to enlarge Via Instagram @seaworldorlando

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back free beer for guests this summer.

Guests 21 and older can receive one free seven-ounce beer from now through August 4. It will be available at 10:30 a.m till an hour until the park closes at Waterway Grille.

“It’s a fan favorite and a core part of our park and our history,” SeaWorld Orlando President Kyle Miller said in a statement.

SeaWorld said different breweries will feature domestic and seasonal taps which will be rotating throughout the promotion. Guests can sample gratis brewskis from breweries such as Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., JDUBS Brewery and Sweet Water Cove.

If the Ice Breaker's more-than-vertical drop isn't enough to chill you, a small cup of suds might do the trick.