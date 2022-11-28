Sarasota man drops engagement ring in Gulf of Mexico during botched proposal captured in viral video

A Sarasota man watched in horror as his perfectly planned proposal went awry recently. The equally heart-stopping and hilarious moment was captured on video and shared by 35-year-old Scott Clyne.The clip shows Clyne standing on the bow of a boat watching the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico with his girlfriend. As he goes to pull a ring out of his pocket, he fumbles the box into the water and immediately dives in after it. Luckily for him, he was able to recover the ring and pass it back onto the boat. Lucky for us, the moment was captured on video."This is 100% real. 100% my luck. 100% will never forget," he wrote alongside the video on Facebook.The clip has since gone viral, with over 20K views on Facebook. A version on TikTok that Clyne uploaded along with the Snoop Dogg hit "Drop It Like It's Hot" has more than 1.6 million favorites.As you can see in the clip, Clyne's impromptu diving session was well worth it. His now-fiancee accepted his proposal emphatically.