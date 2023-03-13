Ron DeSantis’ friends gave him $10 million in February, for no particular reason

click to enlarge Adobe A pictorial re-enactment of Jeff Yass making it rain on Ron while saying "yaaassss"

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced a presidential campaign in 2024, though many speculate he will run. His political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, raised $9.98 million in February, including receiving 10 contributions of $100,000 or more. Four of the largest donations came from non-Floridians.



Here is a list of those contributions:

— Jeff Yass, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania: $2.5 million

— Gregory P. Cook, Pleasant Grove, Utah: $1.3 million

— Stefan Brodie, Philadelphia: $1 million

— John W. Childs, Vero Beach: $1 million

— J. Christopher Reyes 1999 Trust, West Palm Beach: $1 million

— M. Jude Reyes 1999 Trust, West Palm Beach: $1 million

— J. Joe Ricketts, Little Jackson Hole, Wyoming: $1 million

— James A. Bowen Jr., Naples: $250,000

— Marcia L. Ulm, Hobe Sound: $250,000

— Mare Nostrum Capital LLC, Miami: $100,000

Source: Florida Division of Elections