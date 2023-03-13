Ron DeSantis’ friends gave him $10 million in February, for no particular reason

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced a presidential campaign in 2024, though many speculate he will run. His political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, raised $9.98 million in February, including receiving 10 contributions of $100,000 or more. Four of the largest donations came from non-Floridians.
Here is a list of those contributions:
— Jeff Yass, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania: $2.5 million
— Gregory P. Cook, Pleasant Grove, Utah: $1.3 million
— Stefan Brodie, Philadelphia: $1 million
— John W. Childs, Vero Beach: $1 million
— J. Christopher Reyes 1999 Trust, West Palm Beach: $1 million
— M. Jude Reyes 1999 Trust, West Palm Beach: $1 million
— J. Joe Ricketts, Little Jackson Hole, Wyoming: $1 million
— James A. Bowen Jr., Naples: $250,000
— Marcia L. Ulm, Hobe Sound: $250,000
— Mare Nostrum Capital LLC, Miami: $100,000
Source: Florida Division of Elections
