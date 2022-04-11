Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Researchers predict above-average hurricane season

By on Mon, Apr 11, 2022 at 10:59 am

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
Image via NOAA

Researchers have put forward a second above-normal forecast for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

Colorado State University researchers on Thursday predicted 19 named storms, with nine growing into hurricanes, for the season that runs from June 1 to November 30.

Four of the hurricanes could have winds topping 111 mph, according to the experts.

“Sea surface temperatures averaged across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are currently near average, while Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal,” the university researchers said in a press release. “We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.”

Between 1991 and 2020, the Atlantic averaged 14.4 storms a season, with 7.2 reaching hurricane status and 3.2 a year categorized as major storms. In keeping with an AccuWeather forecast issued last week, the university prediction is based, in part, on a climatological phenomenon known as La Nina, which can limit vertical wind shear in the atmosphere.

AccuWeather has predicted 16 to 20 named storms this year, with six to eight becoming hurricanes. Four to six of the storms could directly impact the U.S., the prediction said.

The forecast also gave a “high chance” of a system forming before the June 1 start of the hurricane season. The past two hurricane seasons have exhausted lists of storm names, with a record 30 named storms in 2020 and 21 named systems in 2021.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million
Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

News Slideshows

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million
Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

News Slideshows

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million
Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

Winter Park power couple, space travelers put lakefront estate on market for $16 million

Trending

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

By Alex Galbraith

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

Researchers bribed Fox News viewers into changing the channel. You won’t believe what happened next

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Foxhole: The gaslighting of America

Florida felon arrested for improperly registering to vote is mentally ill man who stole $75 worth of cigarettes

By Alexander Lugo and Carolina Ilvento, Fresh Take Florida

Florida felon arrested for improperly registering to vote is mentally ill man who stole $75 worth of cigarettes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law prohibiting stringent COVID-19 protections at nursing home

By Jim Turner and Tom Urban, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law prohibiting stringent COVID-19 protections at nursing home

Also in News

City of Orlando giving away trees for Earth Day

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

The city of Orlando is giving away free trees to residents for Earth Day through the Energy-Saving Trees Program in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation.

Disney announces plan to build 1,300 affordable housing units in Orange County

By Alex Galbraith

Disney announces plan to build 1300 affordable housing units in Orange County

Volusia County art teacher arrested for playing loud music to disrupt FSA testing

By Melanie M. Morales

Volusia County art teacher arrested for playing loud music to disrupt FSA testing

Researchers bribed Fox News viewers into changing the channel. You won’t believe what happened next

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Foxhole: The gaslighting of America
More

Digital Issue

April 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us