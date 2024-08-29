Republican Florida House Rep. Carolina Amesty indicted on forgery charges

Her campaign posted on social media that the young Republican politician looks forward to her day in court.

By on Thu, Aug 29, 2024 at 5:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
District 45 Florida Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere - booking photo via Orange County Jail
booking photo via Orange County Jail
District 45 Florida Rep. Carolina Amesty, R-Windermere
Florida Republican Carolina Amesty, a state representative for parts of west Orange County and north Osceola County, has been indicted by a grand jury on forgery charges, the State Attorney's Office for the Ninth Judicial Circuit shared Thursday.

A first-term state representative elected in 2022, 29-year-old Amesty of the Windermere area turned herself in to the Orange County Jail Thursday, where the Attorney General's Office said she will receive an appropriate bond.

Amesty is facing four third-degree felony charges for the misuse of her notary commission, each punishable by up to five years in prison. Charges specifically include forgery, uttering a forgery, false acknowledgment or certification by a notary public and notarizing your own signature.

Amesty, who's running for re-election this year, is alleged to have knowingly notarized a document with a forged signature in 2021 while serving as an administrator for a nonprofit school run by her family, Central Christian Academy.

According to State Attorney Andrew Bain, the grand jury indictment comes after a "concerned citizen" tipped his office off about potential wrongdoing, not to mention extensive investigative reporting from reporters at the Orlando Sentinel over the last year, who delved into Amesty's background, credentials and relationship to her family's school.

“A concerned citizen brought potential criminal wrongdoing to our attention, and in line with our obligation to investigate fairly and without bias, we requested a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation and thoroughly reviewed the facts and evidence of the case,” Bain said in a statement.

“That information was presented to the grand jury who found sufficient evidence to return an indictment. I am committed to upholding fairness and justice in every case by applying the law equally to everyone and my record reflects this dedication.” Amesty's case will proceed through the judicial process, the State Attorney General's Office notes.
click to enlarge An immigration rights advocate holds a sign protesting Florida Rep. Carolina Amesty's support for a sweeping immigration bill that worries rights advocates. - McKenna Schueler
McKenna Schueler
An immigration rights advocate holds a sign protesting Florida Rep. Carolina Amesty's support for a sweeping immigration bill that worries rights advocates.
Amesty, who's faced flak for throwing undocumented immigrants under the bus through her support for harsh state immigration policy, faced no Republican challengers this year during the 2024 Primary Election. But she will be joined on the General Election ballot this November by Democratic candidate Leonard Spencer, a former Disney executive and political newcomer, who is running to flip Amesty's House District 45 seat blue.

Following news of the indictment, the Florida Democratic Party released a statement calling on Amesty to resign from her seat. FDP Chair Nikki Fried said the charges levied on the young Republican lawmaker “call every decision she’s ever made on behalf of her constituents into question.”

“Carolina Amesty can’t effectively represent the people of House District 45 while defending herself from felony charges,” Fried continued. “She should resign from office immediately, and if she refuses to take responsibility for her actions, we demand that the Florida House of Representatives expel her from membership.”

The Amesty campaign posted a statement on Twitter/X Thursday afternoon downplaying the prosecution, claiming it is “based on misleading reports from a partisan newspaper.”

“Rep. Amesty calls for a speedy trial, looks forward to her day in court, and is confident of her public vindication.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other publications.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

'Brightlies': Passenger railway Brightline Florida hires union avoidance lawyers to discourage organizing workers

By McKenna Schueler

'Brightlies': Passenger railway Brightline Florida hires union avoidance lawyers to discourage organizing workers

Former Pulse nightclub owners won't face manslaughter charges, Orlando police say

By Chloe Greenberg

Former Pulse nightclub owners won't face manslaughter charges, Orlando police say

DeSantis halts 'half-baked' Florida state park development plans after public, political backlash

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix

DeSantis halts 'half-baked' Florida state park development plans after public, political backlash

Orange County Library System unveils limited orange blossom design for Library Card Sign-Up Month

By McKenna Schueler

OCLS will be offering a new limited-edition orange blossom library card design while supplies last.

Adoptable dog Mister William is a chunky 7-year-old with a big personality

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Mister William is a chunky 7-year-old with a big personality

Florida abandoned workplace safety for its public employees and attacked their unions instead

By McKenna Schueler

Florida abandoned workplace safety for its public employees and attacked their unions instead (4)

Florida resident dies from listeria outbreak related to Boar's Head deli meats

By Jackie Llanos, Florida Phoenix

Florida resident dies from listeria outbreak related to Boar's Head deli meats

DeSantis halts 'half-baked' Florida state park development plans after public, political backlash

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix

DeSantis halts 'half-baked' Florida state park development plans after public, political backlash
More

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us