VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Registration is open for Florida's 2022 Python Challenge

Ready for the challenge?

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 3:12 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Everglades on Thursday to kick off the 2022 Python Challenge.

DeSantis held a news conference to begin registration for the annual event that will take place from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14.

The Python Challenge is an initiative from the Sunshine State to share information about Burmese pythons in Florida while educating on the threats they pose to the ecosystem. The event allows citizens to sign up to hunt the invasive snakes and help control their population in the Florida Everglades.

"We do this as a challenge. We understood that there have been some efforts in the past, but we really want to supercharge those efforts and get more and more pythons out of the Everglades," DeSantis said.

According to the United States Geological Survey, non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida and are one of the most concerning invasive species in Everglades National Park.

Related
Florida's new python-sniffing dog Truman bags 8-foot python, is confirmed to be a good boy

Florida's new python-sniffing dog Truman bags 8-foot python, is confirmed to be a good boy


“The Everglades is one of the world’s most prized natural resources, and we have invested record funding for Everglades restoration projects, including record funding for removal of invasive Burmese pythons which wreak havoc on the ecosystem,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis recently signed the "Freedom First" budget,  which makes a record investment of up to $3 million for python removal efforts, including supporting research and development of innovative technologies that detect and remove invasive pythons.

Members of the public can now register as novice or professional. All participants must take the required online training. DeSantis says there will be cash prizes for those who catch the most and the longest pythons.

To register for online training or find out more information, you can visit this website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Trending

Two men arrested following racially motivated attack on Sandford teen's car

By Patricia Tolley and Alex Galbraith

Two men arrested following racially motivated attack on Sandford teen's car (2)

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Karen Dyer, ex-wife of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, passes away following fight with brain cancer

By Alex Galbraith

Karen Dyer, ex-wife of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, passes away following fight with brain cancer

Cops left 'clueless' after murder-suicide in Casselberry

By Maitane Orue

Four dead in a murder-suicide in Casselberry

Also in News

Walt Disney World reveals special Father's Day meals, desserts

By Maitane Orue

Walt Disney World reveals special Father's Day meals, desserts

Two men arrested following racially motivated attack on Sandford teen's car

By Patricia Tolley and Alex Galbraith

Two men arrested following racially motivated attack on Sandford teen's car (2)

Disney delays plans to move 2,000 jobs to Lake Nona until 2026

By Maitane Orue

Disney delays plans to move 2,000 jobs to Lake Nona until 2026

All of the Juneteenth events in Orlando that we know about

By Nicolle Osorio

All of the Juneteenth events in Orlando that we know about
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us