Real human skull found for sale at a Florida thrift shop

A deal's a deal?

By on Mon, Nov 6, 2023 at 4:49 pm

click to enlarge Real human skull found for sale at a Florida thrift shop
Photo via Lee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
One shopper made a head-scratching find at a Florida thrift shop over the weekend. 

At a North Fort Myers thrift store, the shopper — who happened to be an anthropologist, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office — found a skull in the store's Halloween section.

He thought it looked too real to be a festive piece of decor and alerted officials, who appeared on the scene and confirmed the skull was in fact that of a once-living human.

The store owner told officers the skull was located in a storage unit that was purchased by the shop several years ago.

Detectives are currently working with the local medical examiner’s office to learn more about the skull’s origin, but have said the case is “not suspicious in nature" despite many unanswered questions.

