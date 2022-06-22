VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Readers react to rabbi's legal challenge to Florida's abortion ban and surgeon-general's vax opposition

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 1:00 am

Readers react to rabbi's legal challenge to Florida's abortion ban and surgeon-general's vax opposition

¶ Religious freedom for me, not for thee

Last week we reported that a South Florida Jewish congregation has challenged the new state law that blocks abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, contending the measure violates privacy and religious-freedom rights. The lawsuit filed by Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor read in part: "In Jewish law, abortion is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman, or for many other reasons not permitted under [the new law]. As such, the act prohibits Jewish women from practicing their faith free of government intrusion and thus violates their privacy rights and religious freedom." Rabbi Barry Silver of Congregation L'Dor Va-Dor says he and his congregation respect science, tradition and spirituality.

@James Hall: What this lawsuit reveals is how tied to religion our abortion laws are. And that should never be the case in a nation that promotes freedom of religion.

@Ant Iannucci: People LOVE that "religious freedom" until a religion other than Christianity steps up about it.

@Erik Grincewicz: The abortion ban should only apply to the Christian weirdos who believe in that made up nonsense. What's also depressing is the Christians complaining about this have no idea where their religion came from or the history of their own faith. The Bible is only a cudgel to them to punish people or behavior they have prejudices toward.

@Jessica Morris: The problem is that for some reason the anti-choicers seem to want a say in what "the health of the mother" means. That's why it's important to keep these things between the mom and doctors.

@Nicole Meeks: Stances based on religious beliefs do not maintain the separation of church and state that is so fundamental to America. Religious people should practice their religion and live it in a way that shines a light that attracts others. But forcing it on others is the fastest way to alienate non-believers.

¶ Call the barber, fetch the leeches

Last week served us — and the whole rest of the country — yet another example of the bass-ackward nature of Florida's "health" department. In "Florida Surgeon General Ladapo opposes COVID-19 vaccine for young children" (June 15), we reported that no matter what the federal Food and Drug Administration may have to say about COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 5, Ladapo is standing firm against possible progress. The FDA's Vaccines Advisory Committee met last Wednesday to discuss amending emergency-use authorizations for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 6 months old, which they did approve. Ladapo, who has long criticized vaccination requirements for adults, said he would not support vaccinating young children against the coronavirus, which he did not. And that's the story of how 49 of these United States of America ordered vaccine doses for children ... but not Florida!

@Simon Susan Veness: So, what does the "surgeon general" actually recommend? A course of leeches? The rest of the state administration seems determined to drag us back to the Dark Ages, so it would make perfect sense.

@Tyler Wehmeier: I hope this ass kisser gets his license revoked for breaking the Hippocratic oath for the sake of politics.

@Andrew Lisa: As the father of a child born at the beginning of this pandemic, I find Ladapo's "opinion" to be inconsistent with the vast majority of actual physicians, and I know PLENTY of parents have been waiting for this moment for a while. DeSantis' lap dog needs to check himself.

@Jono Randolph: I am too against giving toddlers a vaccine for COVID, but I am not a doctor or someone who even reads scientific papers, so my opinion matters incredibly little.

@Zoeanne Ford: Considering the fact that neither one of them give a shit about Floridians that don't fall within their "perfect voter" parameters, they need to stay out of it. You know — parental rights and all.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Opinion articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

Trending

Donald Trump says he was 'very responsible' for Ron DeSantis getting elected in latest jab at Florida governor

By Alex Galbraith

.

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

By Alex Galbraith

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

Florida had more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last two weeks

By News Service of Florida

Florida had more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each of the last two weeks

Central Florida woman arrested for hate crimes after pepper spraying Asian women in New York

By Patricia Tolley

Merritt Island resident, Madeline Barker was charged with hate crimes after pepper spraying four Asian women.

Also in News

The myth that all cities are violent is a right-wing article of faith, one they’re promoting and exploiting shamelessly

By Jeffrey C. Billman

San Francisco’s Tenderloin District by night.

Inaccurate and incomplete COVID-19 data means we're in the dark about the current surge

By Laura Sanders, Science News

One-star reviews of Yankee Candles ("No scent"; "Embarrassed as this was a gift") tracked neatly with a rise in COVID-19 cases in 2020 and the subsequent widespread loss of smell.

Donald Trump says he was 'very responsible' for Ron DeSantis getting elected in latest jab at Florida governor

By Alex Galbraith

.

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident

By Alex Galbraith

Child stabbed in chest by catfish in Florida freak accident
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us