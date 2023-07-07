Putt N’ Pour pub crawl returns to Thornton Park later in July

Putt N’ Pour combines a pub crawl with a miniature golf tournament thrown in because why not? At each of the nine designated stops — all Thornton Park bars and restaurants — participants' mini-golf skills will be challenged by holes designed and built by each host location.
Participating venues include The 808, The Abbey, Aku Aku, Burton’s, Cavo's Bar & Kitchen, Dolce, Eola Wine Company, Graffiti Junktion, Olde Town Brokers and The Veranda Thornton Park.
Guests can get their scoreboards stamped at each venue after a round of golf. Contestants with all nine holes stamped can submit their scoreboard at the afterparty to be entered to win special prizes.
The Putt N’ Pour pub crawl goes from from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, in Thornton Park. An afterparty will be held directly after at The 808, where there will be drink specials, prizes and a costume contest.
Tickets for the crawl are $15 per golfer if purchased in advance and $20 the day of. A portion of all proceeds will go to benefit Florida Theatrical Association.
Tickets include entrance, nine holes of golf from the participating venues, a gift bag, a complimentary drink courtesy of Tito's Vodka, drink specials at each venue and admission to the after-party. Tickets are available directly via Thornton Park District.
Event Details
