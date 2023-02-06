Pups Pub Orlando challenges state decision to ban dogs from bars

An attempt to keep dog-friendly bars dog-friendly

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 12:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Pups Pub Orlando challenges state decision to ban dogs from bars
Photo via Pups Pub Orlando/Instagram

Bars in Tampa and Orlando are challenging the Florida Department of Health over decisions to block dogs from being in the establishments.

Pups Pub Tampa and Pups Pub Orlando filed a case last week at the state Division of Administrative Hearings after health officials issued orders to prevent dogs in what the case describes as “dog friendly bars.”

In part, attorneys for the bars wrote that the department reversed course after earlier allowing dogs. Also, they said the bars do not serve food and are designed to keep separation between dogs and where drinks are prepared.

“Despite its prior enunciation of its interpretation of its rules that dogs were authorized inside bar establishments as long as there was some minimum separation between the dogs and the area were the beverages were prepared, the department changed its interpretation and began prohibiting dogs inside the bar establishment as a whole,” the challenge said.

The challenge also said the department’s new interpretation is invalid as it “constitutes an agency statement of general applicability which has not been adopted as a rule and is applicable to dog friendly bars statewide.”

In documents attached to the case, the Department of Health pointed to a state rule that bars dogs inside food-service establishments, which are defined as including bars.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney World workers overwhelmingly ‘stand together, vote no’ on company’s offer, planning to fight for better pay

By McKenna Schueler

Diego Henry Jr. (center), surrounded by Disney cast members, celebrates unions' decision to reject Disney's offer and fight for higher wages.

Orlando venue Plaza Live threatened with loss of liquor license over hosting drag show last year

By Matthew Moyer

The Plaza Live may have its liquor license pulled by a preening Governor

Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana

By Dara Kam, NSF

Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana

Special session called over Reedy Creek Improvement District

By Ryan Dailey and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Reedy Creek Improvement District office building

Also in News

Florida's international tourism numbers are at a high since pandemic, but still haven't reached pre-COVID levels

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida's international tourism numbers are at a high since pandemic, but still haven't reached pre-COVID levels

Special session called over Reedy Creek Improvement District

By Ryan Dailey and Jim Turner, News Service of Florida

Reedy Creek Improvement District office building

Florida will accept limited applications for medical-marijuana licenses in late April

By Dara Kam, NSF

Florida will accept limited applications for medical-marijuana licenses in late April

Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana

By Dara Kam, NSF

Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us