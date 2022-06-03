Pulse memorial events planned for sixth anniversary

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

The sixth anniversary of one of the most horrific events in the history of Orlando will be commemorated in coming days. Many organizations are coming together to reflect and remember the tragedy, centered around the date of June 12.ONGOINGBetween April 25 and June 12, One Orlando Alliance encourages everyone to choose or create an opportunity to spread love and kindness in our community. There are many ways to participate, and more information is available on: https://oneorlandoalliance.org/acts-of-love-and-kindness/JUNE 4The 4.9K CommUNITY Rainbow Run and Family Festival benefiting the OnePulse Foundation and the National Pulse Memorial & Museum will be held on Saturday, June 4, at Wadeview Park in Orlando and virtually from anywhere in the world. For more information and to register, visit communityrainbowrun.com.JUNE 5This conversation will focus on the local impact of gun violence, with an artistic component. Free admission. From noon to 3 p.m. on Lake Eola. 512 E. Washington St. For more information, please visit @qlatinx on Instagram.This annual benefit event for OnePulse Foundation features eight straight men stepping out in full drag and performing individual choreographed routines for tips and bragging rights. 6pm at Hamburger Mary’s, 110 W. Church St.; call 321-319-0600 to make reservations. A donation of $20/person will be added to your bill that evening to benefit OnePulse Foundation. More info: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/strmream2JUNE 6This event will allow faculty, staff, students, and community members to reflect, spread love and heal together while they carry on the tradition of lighting the DPAC Bridge in rainbow colors to honor the 49 lives lost during the Pulse tragedy. From 6:30-7:30 p.m. in DPAC 106 UCF Downtown, 500 W. Livingston St. More info: https://events.ucf.edu/event/2451872/downtown-campus-remembers-bridge-lighting-ceremonyJUNE 9Join this virtual discussion from 12pm to 1pm with OnePulse Foundation founder Barbara Poma and featuring Keith Newhouse the author of, an award-winning children’s book inspired by the Pulse nightclub tragedy. This program is free to attend, but registration is required. More info: https://www.holocaustedu.org/events/how-to-talk-with-children-about-pulse-remembrance-week-and-why-it-mattersA 75-voice choir in partnership with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will present Duruflé’s “Requiem” along with Andrea Clearfield’s “Tse Go La” in honor of the 49 lives lost in the Pulse tragedy, as part of Remembrance Week. 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St., $15-$59, 407-379-7881.JUNE 10An event created together with community members to practice restorative yoga as a way to channel intentions six years after the Pulse tragedy. Time: 6 p.m. Free admission. 946 N. Mills Ave. More info: https://onepulsefoundation.org/events/six-year-pulse-remembrance-week-activities/A night of music and dance to honor the resilience of The City Beautiful, our LGBT community, first responders, Pulse survivors and the 49. The event will take place in Thornton Park from 6pm-midnight, East Washington Street between Summerlin and Hyer avenues. For more info and to purchase tickets: https://orlandoweeklytickets.com/events/123890714/united-we-dance-2022JUNE 10-11Two-day event includes speakers from OnePulse Foundation, Cultural Vistas, Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and more. 8 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday University of Central Florida Downtown Campus, 500 W. Livingston St.The Orange County Regional History Center will host the Pulse memorial crosses in honor of the 49 and all others impacted. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 65 E. Central Blvd. Admission to the museum will be free during this time. More info: https://www.thehistorycenter.org/event/pulse-memorial-crosses-on-displayJUNE 11Wear your favorite florals and get ready to celebrate The Dru Project and raise funds for LGBTQ+ youth in Florida while honoring six years since the Pulse Shooting. From noon-3pm. 808 E. Washington St. Brunch purchase required. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/505698381002936JUNE 12One Orlando Alliance invites all to attend the annual 49 Bells Ceremony at First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St. from noon to 1 p.m. Attendance at the worship service is completely optional. For more information, visit firstchurchorlando.org.This annual Remembrance Ceremony will be at the site of the Pulse nightclub, bringing together the families of those whose lives were tragically taken, providing them a space to remember their loved ones in peace, and honoring all who survived. From 7-8 p.m. ,1912 S. Orange Ave. For more information: https://onepulsefoundation.org/events/six-year-pulse-remembrance-week-activities/This event is intended for staff members of organizations that support survivors and community members affected by the Pulse tragedy six years ago. The event starts at 6 p.m. at The Center Orlando. 946 N. Mills Ave. Admission is free. For more information, please visit @qlatinx on Instagram.Donate blood in remembrance of the victims of the Pulse shootings and all victims of violence. Noon Sunday at Orlando City Hall, 400 South Orange Avenue; 407-489-6184; also at Pulse, 1912 S. Orange Ave; 407-649-3888; oneblood.org.JUNE 18Keep Healing Orlando is a holistic wellness event founded by Impulse Orlando and QLatinx with the intention to bring the community together. The event will be at Ace Cafe from 5-9 p.m. 100 W. Livingston St. Admission is free. More info on: https://onepulsefoundation.org/events/six-year-pulse-remembrance-week-activities/