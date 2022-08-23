ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals

The 'Human Life Protection Amendment' would ban nearly all abortions in the state of Florida

By on Tue, Aug 23, 2022 at 10:50 am

Proposed constitutional amendment in Florida would ban all non-emergency abortions and grant 'right to life of preborn' individuals
Dave Decker

Amid debates across the country about abortion rights, a political committee has proposed a ballot initiative in Florida that would recognize a “God‐given right to life of the preborn individual.”

The Protect Human Life Florida Committee received an initial approval Aug. 12 from the Florida Department of State to move forward with the proposed constitutional amendment. The committee would need to submit 891,589 petition signatures to get on the 2024 ballot.It then would need approval from at least 60 percent of voters.

The proposal seeks to establish a constitutional right that would say, “The right to life of the preborn individual is God‐given, thus unalienable and recognized accordingly. Therefore, it shall not be infringed at any stage of development.”

The proposal would include an exception for “the undertaking of life‐saving procedures to save the life of the mother when accompanied by reasonable steps to save the life of the preborn individual.” It also would include exceptions for “a spontaneous miscarriage, or spontaneous fetal demise.”

Florida governor Ron DeSantis does a little magic trick and makes his state's place in the modern world, as well as his own lips, disappear

The extremist positions and jackass bellicosity required to win a Republican nomination are going to cost the GOP seats this year


The proposal, titled the “Human Life Protection Amendment,” comes after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the decades-old Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision. It also comes amid a legal battle about a new Florida law that would prevent abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop

Twitter roasts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing weird at Pennsylvania campaign stop
Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando

Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF

By Alex Galbraith

Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Both Sabatini and Matt Gaetz have ties to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

The extremist positions and jackass bellicosity required to win a Republican nomination are going to cost the GOP seats this year

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Florida governor Ron DeSantis does a little magic trick and makes his state's place in the modern world, as well as his own lips, disappear

Charlie Crist a clear winner in final polls before Florida primary election

By Alex Galbraith

Charlie Crist a clear winner in final polls before Florida primary election

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

Daytona Beach boat explosion caught on video

By Alex Galbraith

Daytona Beach boat explosion caught on video

Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF

By Alex Galbraith

Video shows plane crashing into Orlando area road near UCF

The extremist positions and jackass bellicosity required to win a Republican nomination are going to cost the GOP seats this year

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Florida governor Ron DeSantis does a little magic trick and makes his state's place in the modern world, as well as his own lips, disappear
