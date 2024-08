Primary Day 2024 election results for Orange County and Orlando, Florida

click to enlarge Adobe

U.S. SENATE

Democratic Party:

Stanley Campbell



Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Rod Joseph

Brian Rush

Republican Party:





Rick Scott

Keith Gross

John S. Columbus

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES





U.S. House District 9









Darren Soto (incumbent, unchallenged)





Jose Castillo

Thomas Chalifoux

John "Q" Quinones

U.S. House District 10











Wade Darius

Maxwell Alejandro Frost (incumbent)

V. "Issa" White





Tuan Le

Willie J. Montague

PARTISAN STATE RACES

State Attorney

Thomas Feiter

Seth Hyman

Public Defender

Lenora Easter (DEM)

Melissa Vickers (DEM)

FLORIDA SENATE





Florida Senate District 13







Stephanie Dukes (unopposed)





"CJ" Blancett

Bowen Kou

Keith Truenow

Florida Senate District 15





Randolph Bracy

Geraldine Thompson



Florida Senate District 17





Carlos Guillermo Smith (unopposed)





Florida Senate District 25







Kristen Arrington

Alan Grayson

Carmen Torres





Jon H. Arguello

Jose Martinez

FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES





Florida House District 37





Nate Douglas (unopposed)





Susan Plasencia (incumbent; unopposed)

Florida House District 38



Sarah Henry (unopposed)

David Smith (incumbent; unopposed)

Florida House District 39





Marsha Summersil (unopposed)

Doug Bankson (incumbent; unopposed)

Florida House District 40





LaVon Bracy Davis (incumbent; unopposed)

Belinda Ford (unopposed)

Florida House District 41





Bruce Antone (incumbent)



Jane't Buford Johnson

Florida House District 42





Anna Eskamani (incumbent; unopposed)

Gregory Pull (unopposed)



Florida House District 43





Johanna Lopez (incumbent; unopposed)

Joseph "Joe" Melendez (unopposed)



Florida House District 44





Jennifer "Rita" Harris (incumbent)

Daisy Morales



Florida House District 45







Leonard Spencer (unopposed)



Carolina Amesty (incumbent; unopposed)





PARTISAN COUNTY OFFICE





Tax Collector:











David Nelson Freeman

Scott Randolph (incumbent)











NONPARTISAN COUNTY OFFICE

Orange County Board of Commissioners — District 1

Nicole Wilson (incumbent)

Austin Arthur



This race was too close to call, with Wilson leading Arthur by just five votes as of Wednesday morning. Therefore, both candidates will head to a runoff in November.



Orange County Board of Commissioners — District 3

Mayra Uribe (incumbent)

Linda Stewart

Gus Martinez



While Uribe led the three candidates in the polls (garnering 44 percent of the vote), this race will also head to a runoff in November, with Uribe facing off against Stewart for the District 3 seat.



Orange County Board of Commissioners — District 5



Joy Goff-Marcil

Steve Leary

Joel Antonio Montilla

Kelly Semrad



While Semrad led the pack with the highest number of votes (41% of the vote), this race will also head to a runoff in November, where Semrad will face off against Leary, who trailed behind her in the polls.



Orange County School Board — District 4

Anne Douglas

Kyle Roger Goudy

Jake Petroski



While Goudy led the pack in this race, receiving 37 percent of the vote, he did not surpass the required 50% threshold to avoid a runoff. Therefore, in November, Goudy will face off against Douglas, who came in second place Tuesday, in a runoff election for the District 4 seat.



Orange County School Board — District 5

Vicki-Elaine Felder (incumbent; unchallenged)

Orange County School Board — District 6

Jeni Grieger



Stephanie Vanos



Orange County School Board — District 7



Melissa Mitchell-Byrd (incumbent; unchallenged)

NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL OFFICE





Circuit Judge, 9th Judicial Circuit, Group 5



Joy Goodyear

LaShawnda K. Jackson

Circuit Judge, 9th Judicial Circuit, Group 15





Jeffrey Ashton

Chris Mack

Alicia L. Peyton

Circuit Judge, 9th Judicial Circuit, Group 37

Jason Willis

Tanya Davis Wilson

Circuit Judge, 9th Judicial Circuit, Group 43



Stephen Brown

Craig McCarthy

County Judge



Lisa Gong Guerrero

Adam McGinnis

Polls were open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, as thousands of local voters headed off to the polls for Florida's Primary Election Day. Fewer than 1 in 4 registered voters turned out for Tuesday’s primary elections — with nearly 99 percent of precincts reporting, the turnout was 22 percent statewide, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.There are roughly a couple dozen Orange County seats up for election this year, from County Commission seats to school board races and others. Additionally, there are also state House, Senate, and U.S. House and Senate seats up for election.Some races, including a local school board race , became contentious. Campaign season kicked off with disparaging mailers and candidates pointing to their opponents' revealing campaign contributors and track records.Florida is a closed primary state, meaning if a race is partisan, you will only see candidates on your ballot that are registered with the same party you are (with few exceptions). School board races and some others (including county commissioner and judicial office races) are nonpartisan, and will show up on your ballot regardless of your party affiliation.The only statewide office on all voters' ballots was for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Rick Scott, who garnered several challengers on the Democratic side — one of whom will face off against Scott in November. (We won't spoil it: Read below.)Proposed constitutional amendments, including a ballot measure that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into Florida's state constitution, will appear on the General Election ballot in November.Going into Election Day, more than 1.9 million voters in Florida had already cast their ballots, either through vote-by-mail or during the early voting period. As of about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, voter turnout in Orange County, specifically, stood at about 12 percent. By the time the polls closed at 7 p.m., voter turnout was at 16 percent, with just under 129,000 out of 811,612 eligible voters having cast their votes.As of Election Day, there were 326,469 voters registered as Democrats in the Democratic-leaning Orange County, according to county data — representing about 38 percent of registered voters — as well as 217,407 registered Republican voters, 248,723 registered with "No Party Affiliation" and 24,056 registered as "Other."As of Wednesday morning, here are all of the Primary Election Results pertinent to the Orange County/Orlando area and unopposed candidates up for re-election this year:Note: The winner of each race is listed infont.You can view Election Results posted on the Orange County SOE's Office here and state election results here Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Democratic Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party:Democratic Party:Republican Party:Democratic Party: