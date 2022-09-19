ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

President Joe Biden to visit Orlando, stump for Dems later this month

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 1:08 pm

click to enlarge President Biden will be in Central Florida for a DNC rally at the end of September. - Photo via Joe Biden/Facebook
Photo via Joe Biden/Facebook
President Biden will be in Central Florida for a DNC rally at the end of September.

President Joe Biden will be in Orlando Sept. 27 for a Democratic National Committee rally, according to the White House.

Biden's speech will include information on how attendees can take action to support Florida's Democratic candidates on the November ballot, according to the Florida Dems website. The event will last from 4-9 p.m.

2022 marks a very high-stakes election year for Florida, with a near-guaranteed nailbiter of a gubernatorial election. The latest AARP poll shows a close race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat challenger Charlie Crist, where DeSantis holds a slight lead:  garnering 50% of support from potential voters as opposed to Crist's 47%.

Biden recently criticized DeSantis' role in the relocation of migrants to Martha's Vineyard - an inhumane and politically driven move that DeSantis planned as a form of protest against Biden's border policies.

“Instead of working with us on solutions, Republicans are playing politics with human beings, using them as props,” Biden said.

Biden's latest attempt to visit Florida in July was cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now

This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

News Slideshows

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now

This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

News Slideshows

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now

This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween
The cryogenically frozen Walt Disney One of Orlando&#146;s older legends, there is a myth that Walt Disney had his body cryogenically frozen after his death in 1966 and stored somewhere under Disney World. The rumor was persistent enough to have multiple articles debunking it, but the legend lives on, especially with the underground future cult classic The Further Adventures of Walt's Frozen Head, created by University of Central Florida film school grad Benjamin Lancaster. Photo courtesy of The Further Adventures of Walt&#146;s Frozen Head

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

Trending

Teachers using dating apps to find sex probably need to move away from small towns in red states

By Dan Savage

Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

A river otter in the Okefenokee Swamp.

Tropical Storm Fiona expected to form into hurricane

By Alex Galbraith

Tropical Storm Fiona expected to form into hurricane

Leave it to Florida's Ron DeSantis to utilize overt racism and abject dehumanization as a national political strategy

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Also in News

Former White House aide says Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz requested preemptive pardon from sex trafficking allegations

By Alex Galbraith

Former White House aide says Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz requested preemptive pardon from sex trafficking allegations

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue Florida's state-sponsored human trafficking program

By News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue Florida's state-sponsored human trafficking program

Leave it to Florida's Ron DeSantis to utilize overt racism and abject dehumanization as a national political strategy

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

A river otter in the Okefenokee Swamp.
More

Digital Issue

September 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us