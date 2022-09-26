ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

President Joe Biden postpones Orlando visit due to Hurricane Ian

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 1:48 pm

click to enlarge President Biden's Orlando visit has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Ian. - Photo via Joe Biden/Facebook
Photo via Joe Biden/Facebook
President Biden's Orlando visit has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Ian.

President Joe Biden will not be visiting Orlando on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as a result of Hurricane Ian. The postponed trip comes after the storm has been predicted to turn into a major hurricane, possibly affecting parts of Central Florida. 

The President was scheduled to speak alongside Florida Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Charlie Crist at the Democratic National Committee rally in Orlando. The event called for those in attendance to support Democratic nominees in the upcoming midterm elections. The Democratic National Committee event has also been canceled.

Hurricane Ian has had an unsure path, as forecasts continue to waver on what parts of Florida are going to be effected. However, as the storm moves across the Caribbean and into Cuba, the chances of impact in Central Florida only continue to grow.

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for a state of emergency, Biden declared that an emergency certainly exists within the state. Florida will be receiving federal assistance to aid those in need or affected by the storm.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been authorized to coordinate all disaster relief efforts within the state. The declaration comes to diminish "the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population," the statement read.

The White House did not announce a new date for when President Biden will be visiting Orlando. 

