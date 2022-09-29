President Joe Biden called Fort Myers mayor in wake of Hurricane Ian

click to enlarge
Photo via Joe Biden/Facebook
With Hurricane Ian causing major damage
Wednesday in Southwest Florida, President Joe Biden spoke with the Fort Myers mayor and tried to reach other local officials, the White House said.
“President Biden was able to reach Mayor Kevin Anderson, and they discussed Fort Myers’ ongoing needs including support for the elderly members of the community, families that live in mobile homes and other community members who are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the storm,” a White House summary of the conversation said.
The summary said Biden also left messages for the mayors of Cape Coral and Sarasota and the chair of Charlotte County. It said Biden made the calls to “let them know their communities have the full force of the federal government behind them as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida.” Biden is scheduled Thursday to go to the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington, D.C., to get a briefing on the hurricane.