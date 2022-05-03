Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida to hold 'Save Roe' rally in front of Orlando City Hall this afternoon

click to enlarge
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Sign from the 2021 'Bans Off My Body' march in Orlando
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida is hosting a rapid-response rally
at 5 p.m. Tuesday (today
) in downtown Orlando to mobilize for abortion rights and reproductive freedom.
The rapid-response event in Orlando is part of a series of rallies happening concurrently all around the state
this afternoon in response to last night's leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion
overturning Roe V. Wade
.
The event begins at 5 p.m. in front of Orlando City Hall on South Orange Avenue. Speakers and local politicians attending have yet to be announced.
RSVP to Planned Parenthood
directly if you so choose.
–
