Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida to hold 'Save Roe' rally in front of Orlando City Hall this afternoon

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 11:08 am

click to enlarge Sign from the 2021 'Bans Off My Body' march in Orlando - PHOTO BY MATT KELLER LEHMAN
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Sign from the 2021 'Bans Off My Body' march in Orlando

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida is hosting a rapid-response rally at 5 p.m. Tuesday (today) in downtown Orlando to mobilize for abortion rights and reproductive freedom.

The rapid-response event in Orlando is part of a series of rallies happening concurrently all around the state this afternoon in response to last night's leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion overturning Roe V. Wade.

The event begins at 5 p.m. in front of Orlando City Hall on South Orange Avenue. Speakers and local politicians attending have yet to be announced.

RSVP to Planned Parenthood directly if you so choose.



