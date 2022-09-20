Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to open cat shelter downtown in late September

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
Pet Alliance to care for felines at a new shelter in Downtown Orlando
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando have announced the grand opening of a new cat shelter in downtown Orlando at the end of this month.
Continuing their rebound from last year's fire at their Orlando shelter
, the Pet Alliance open their new location downtown at 777 W. Central Blvd.
on Tuesday, Sept. 27. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony that morning featuring Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, as well as tours of the building.
The plan is for this new shelter to host around 30 cats at a time, all adoption-ready, serve as a base for the shelter's volunteer foster program, and provide intake services for surrendered cats. And when the Pet Alliance opens their new permanent Orlando location in 2024, the shelter will be converted into an affordable veterinary care clinic.
“It's hard to believe it’s been one year since the devastating fire in our Conroy home where we lost 17 members of our feline family,” said Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy in a press statement.. “After the fire, we determined that wanted a space where we could continue some of our sheltering operations in Orlando until the permanent shelter is built. The downtown location will help relieve some of the pressure off of the Sanford facility and also give people in Orlando a more convenient location for cat adoption and surrender.”
As an added incentive, Zesty Paws will sponsor adoption fees and give away free feline care kits for the first 30 cats adopted at the shelter starting opening day. Purrfect!
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.