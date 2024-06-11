BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

PAC working to enshrine abortion into Florida Constitution raises nearly $11.8 million

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee brought in $11,796,620 in cash

By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 11:38 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park
A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights raised nearly $11.8 million from April 1 through May 31.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee brought in $11,796,620 in cash after the Florida Supreme Court on April 1 approved placing the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot, according to a finance report posted Monday on the state Division of Elections website.

Contributions included $2.8 million from the San Francisco-based Tides Foundation; $1 million from the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida; $1 million from the Palo Alto, Calif.-based Advocacy Action Fund, Inc.; $1 million from the Washington, D.C.-based Open Society Action Fund; $1 million from the the Washington, D.C.-based Sixteen Thirty Fund; and $1 million from The Fairness Project, based in Washington, D.C. Floridians Protecting Freedom had about $7.37 million in cash on hand as of May 31, the finance report shows.

The proposal will appear as Amendment 4 on the November ballot and says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Federal judge blocks Florida financial disclosure law for elected officials

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge blocks Florida financial disclosure law for elected officials

Orlando to award a nearly $300,000 contract to water company accused of violating labor law

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando to award a nearly $300,000 contract to water company accused of violating labor law

Biden administration pushes back on Florida's effort to block Title IX discrimination rule

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Biden administration pushes back on Florida's effort to block Title IX discrimination rule

‘The system is broken’: How one community organization fights wage theft in Central Florida

By McKenna Schueler

The Farmworker Association of Florida office in Apopka

New electric shuttle service will launch in downtown Orlando this fall

By McKenna Schueler

Downtown Orlando is getting a new Uber-esque transit option (no, it's not more swan boats).

‘The system is broken’: How one community organization fights wage theft in Central Florida

By McKenna Schueler

The Farmworker Association of Florida office in Apopka

Orlando to award a nearly $300,000 contract to water company accused of violating labor law

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando to award a nearly $300,000 contract to water company accused of violating labor law

Orlando will create advisory board to oversee Pulse nightclub memorial project

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando will create advisory board to oversee Pulse nightclub memorial project
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us