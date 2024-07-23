PAC aiming to put Medicaid expansion on Florida ballot raises $225K

Almost all of the new money raised by the Florida Decides Healthcare committee came from the California-based Tides Foundation

By on Tue, Jul 23, 2024 at 11:41 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge PAC aiming to put Medicaid expansion on Florida ballot raises $225K
Photo via Shutterstock
A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment in 2026 to expand Medicaid eligibility raised $225,179 in cash from July 6 through July 12, after raising slightly more than $250,000 the previous week, according to a newly filed finance report.

Almost all of the new money, $225,000, raised by the Florida Decides Healthcare committee came from the California-based Tides Foundation, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

Florida Decides Healthcare wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot that, in part, would require the state to “provide Medicaid coverage to individuals over age 18 and under age 65 whose incomes are at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level.”

That would be a higher income threshold than under current law.

The proposal comes after the Republican-controlled Legislature has repeatedly rejected calls over the past decade to expand eligibility for the health-care program.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Florida seeks to restrict medical treatments for trans individuals while legal battle continues

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida seeks to restrict medical treatments for trans individuals while legal battle continues

Winter Park plant shop The Heavy closes after six years

By Zoey Thomas

The Heavy in Winter Park closes its doors

Florida Democratic leaders back Kamala Harris following Biden's exit

By Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

Florida Democratic leaders back Kamala Harris following Biden's exit

Man protesting outside Orlando abortion clinic arrested for spitting on patient escort

By McKenna Schueler

A man is arrested outside an abortion clinic in Orlando for spitting on a volunteer clinic escort. (May 11, 2024)

Man protesting outside Orlando abortion clinic arrested for spitting on patient escort

By McKenna Schueler

A man is arrested outside an abortion clinic in Orlando for spitting on a volunteer clinic escort. (May 11, 2024)

Orlando airports work to restart operations following global technology outage

By Zoey W. Thomas

Orlando airports work to restart operations following global technology outage

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

By Zoey Thomas

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

Orlando City Council moves forward with permanent limits on downtown nightclubs

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando nightclub The Treehouse on East Pine Street
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us