Orlando's Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Drag to demonstrate against recent spate of Florida anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

Photo courtesy Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence/Facebook Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stage pro-drag demonstration this weekend

Lake Eola Park North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

The Orlando Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a nonprofit “dedicated to the promulgation of omniversal joy and the expiation of stigmatic guilt,” are back at long last — and they’re inviting community members to stand in solidarity with Orlando’s drag community at Lake Eola.The Sisters are planning a drag-themed demonstration/gathering in protest of anti-LGBTQ laws passed by the Florida Legislature recently, including a law targeting drag that has already led to the cancellation of Pride events in Tampa and the Treasure Coast. Orlando’s Hamburger Mary’s has sued over the law, which owners say has already affected their business.Do you, dear reader, disagree with these new laws, and their champion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Do you dress in drag, know someone who does, or enjoy and appreciate drag? Bring posters, umbrellas, blankets, friends, family, snacks — whatever makes you feel comfortable for a peaceful act of resistance, celebrating visibility and community.