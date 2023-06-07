Orlando's Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Drag to demonstrate against recent spate of Florida anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

The Sisters are planning a drag-themed demonstration/gathering in protest of anti-LGBTQ laws passed by the Florida Legislature recently, including a law targeting drag that has already led to the cancellation of Pride events in Tampa and the Treasure Coast. Orlando’s Hamburger Mary’s has sued over the law, which owners say has already affected their business.
Do you, dear reader, disagree with these new laws, and their champion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Do you dress in drag, know someone who does, or enjoy and appreciate drag? Bring posters, umbrellas, blankets, friends, family, snacks — whatever makes you feel comfortable for a peaceful act of resistance, celebrating visibility and community.
Noon, Sunday, June 11 Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, free, [email protected] for info, free.
