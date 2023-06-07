Orlando's Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Drag to demonstrate against recent spate of Florida anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

Show up for Orlnado's drag community this weekend

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 5:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stage pro-drag demonstration this weekend - Photo courtesy Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence/Facebook
Photo courtesy Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence/Facebook
Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence stage pro-drag demonstration this weekend
The Orlando Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a nonprofit “dedicated to the promulgation of omniversal joy and the expiation of stigmatic guilt,” are back at long last — and they’re inviting community members to stand in solidarity with Orlando’s drag community at Lake Eola.

The Sisters are planning a drag-themed demonstration/gathering in protest of anti-LGBTQ laws passed by the Florida Legislature recently, including a law targeting drag that has already led to the cancellation of Pride events in Tampa and the Treasure Coast. Orlando’s Hamburger Mary’s has sued over the law, which owners say has already affected their business.

Related
Hamburger Mary's located in downtown Orlando, Florida.

Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary’s sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over anti-drag law: The lawsuit comes after DeSantis signed into law a bill that restricts drag performances anywhere children are present.


Do you, dear reader, disagree with these new laws,  and their champion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis? Do you dress in drag, know someone who does, or enjoy and appreciate drag? Bring posters, umbrellas, blankets, friends, family, snacks — whatever makes you feel comfortable for a peaceful act of resistance, celebrating visibility and community.

Noon, Sunday, June 11 Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, free, [email protected] for info, free.

Location Details

Lake Eola Park

North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

14 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, and Facing South...
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Winter Garden's MoonCricket Grille thought to be mocking Pulse victims with 49-cent Bud Light promo

By Chloe Greenberg

Winter Garden's MoonCricket Grille thought to be mocking Pulse victims with recent 49-cent Bud Light promo

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

Bear in Lake Eola Park spotted again for third day in a row

By Bellanee Plaza

The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend

'Gender identity is real': Judge blocks DeSantis' ban on gender-affirming care for Florida youths

By Chloe Greenberg

A Florida judge has blocked Gov. DeSantis' administration's ban on transgender affirming care

Also in News

Young bear caught on video strolling into Publix in Naples

By Sarah Castillo

A bear attempted a Pubiix run on Tuesday in Naples

Federal court asked to revive challenge to Florida's 'don't say gay' law

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Fight for Trans Rights rally on Saturday, March 11, at City Hall in downtown Orlando

Florida confirms role in migrant flights to California, calling them 'voluntary'

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida confirms role in migrant flights to California, calling them 'voluntary'

'Gender identity is real': Judge blocks DeSantis' ban on gender-affirming care for Florida youths

By Chloe Greenberg

A Florida judge has blocked Gov. DeSantis' administration's ban on transgender affirming care
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us