Orlando’s Rep. Anna Eskamani files legislation Wednesday to ban assault weapons in Florida

Days before, a statewide ‘constitutional carry’ bill was proposed

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 2:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando’s Rep. Anna Eskamani files legislation Wednesday to ban assault weapons in Florida
Photo by Michael Saechang/Flickr

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) and state Sen. Lori Berman (D-Palm Beach) have filed legislation that would ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in Florida.

Eskamani and Berman filed SB 462 / HB 579 Wednesday in an effort to curb gun violence across the state. The proposal comes less than two weeks after back-to-back mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, California, that killed 18.

The legislation lists dozens of assault-style rifles and weapon models that would be banned if passed, including that used in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting that killed 49 in Orlando.

SB 462/HB 579 closely follows House Speaker Paul Renner's announcement Monday of legislation that would allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without licenses. This bill, which supporters call "constitutional carry," would also eliminate the firearm training that is currently required when obtaining concealed weapons licenses.

“Freedom should include the freedom to live a life free of gun violence. That’s not the case today in Florida and it won’t be the case with permit-less carry either. We are experiencing a historically high level of gun violence and the evidence is clear that this policy is bad for public safety, and passing it will be dangerous," Eskamani said in a statement.

Days before Eskamani and Berman filed SB 462/HB 579, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost delivered a floor speech addressing the 39 mass shootings that happened in the United States in the first three weeks of 2023.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando woman used romance scam to drain Holocaust survivor of $2.8 million

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando woman used romance scam to drain Holocaust survivor of $2.8 million

Incidents like the death of Tyre Nichols happen because of the 1967 ruling that created ‘qualified immunity’

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Orlando Police officers use tear gas on a protester in 2020

Orlando Disney World workers mobilize fellow cast members to ‘stand together, vote no’ on Disney’s contract offer

By McKenna Schueler

Mel Paradiso (middle), an attractions employee at Disney World, urges fellow cast members to vote 'no' on Disney's latest contract proposal.

New Florida bill would allow residents to carry concealed firearms without a license

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

New Florida bill would allow residents to carry concealed firearms without a license

Also in News

Incidents like the death of Tyre Nichols happen because of the 1967 ruling that created ‘qualified immunity’

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Orlando Police officers use tear gas on a protester in 2020

Orlando Disney World workers mobilize fellow cast members to ‘stand together, vote no’ on Disney’s contract offer

By McKenna Schueler

Mel Paradiso (middle), an attractions employee at Disney World, urges fellow cast members to vote 'no' on Disney's latest contract proposal.

Orlando Weekly's 5 biggest headlines this week

By OW Staff

Orlando joined national march for abortion rights on 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

‘When we fight, we win’: Unite Here Local 737 prevails with historic contract for Orlando hospitality workers

By McKenna Schueler

Angie McKinnon, chief negotiatior for her union Unite Here Local 737, says new the pension in their contract at the OCCC is a major victory.
More

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us