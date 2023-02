Orlando’s Rep. Anna Eskamani files legislation Wednesday to ban assault weapons in Florida

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Saechang/Flickr

State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) and state Sen. Lori Berman (D-Palm Beach) have filed legislation that would ban assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in Florida.Eskamani and Berman filed SB 462 / HB 579 Wednesday in an effort to curb gun violence across the state. The proposal comes less than two weeks after back-to-back mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, California, that killed 18.The legislation lists dozens of assault-style rifles and weapon models that would be banned if passed, including that used in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting that killed 49 in Orlando.SB 462/HB 579 closely follows House Speaker Paul Renner's announcement Monday of legislation that would allow Floridians to carry concealed weapons without licenses . This bill, which supporters call "constitutional carry," would also eliminate the firearm training that is currently required when obtaining concealed weapons licenses.“Freedom should include the freedom to live a life free of gun violence. That’s not the case today in Florida and it won’t be the case with permit-less carry either. We are experiencing a historically high level of gun violence and the evidence is clear that this policy is bad for public safety, and passing it will be dangerous," Eskamani said in a statement.Days before Eskamani and Berman filed SB 462/HB 579, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost delivered a floor speech addressing the 39 mass shootings that happened in the United States in the first three weeks of 2023.