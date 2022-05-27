Orlando's median home sale price hit $425K in April

The median home sale price in Orlando is inching toward half a million dollars.
That's according to a report from Florida Realtors
, which found that the Orlando metro area's median home sale price was $425,000 in April. That price is up from around $345,000 this time last year. That's a year over year increase of nearly $80,000.
The median sale price of homes in Orlando this year is up to $405,000. That's a difference of nearly $75,000 from the year before. Orlando's median sale price in April was $10,000 more than the statewide average and $12,000 above the statewide median this year. There are some signs of a coming slowdown to the white-hot
Central Florida real estate market, however.
For one, sales are down, both in the year so far and in the month of April. Sales have fallen roughly 9% this year as prices rise and interest rate increases slow the rate of borrowing.