Orlando's LGBTQ+ Center is hosting an Oscar watch-party benefit for the Singhaus Scholarship in March

The Singhaus Scholarship Fund, dedicated to the memory of the multi-talented and much-missed Singhaus family, is back this week taking applications from students aiming for a career in theater. Additionally, the LGBTQ+ Center is hosting an Oscars Watch Party fundraiser in March for the Scholarship Fund.
The fund commemorates the lives of singer, actor, dancer and drag performer Sam "Miss Sammy" Singhaus; his sister-in-law, Marcy, a theatrical costume designer known as "Orlando's Auntie Mame"; and brother, Steve, Marcy's husband of 47 years and co-host of some of Orlando's most fabulous parties — especially an annual Oscars party. All passed away in between 2020 and 2022.
The scholarship fund aims to provide financial aid to "Central Florida’s LGBTQ young talent looking to fulfill their dream of a career in the performing arts," especially in the areas of performance, technical, creative and costume design.
In 2022, the Singhaus Fund, in tandem with The Center, awarded $10,000 in youth scholarships to ten local students and has a goal to award $20,000 in 2023.
A benefit party for the Fund, the Singhaus Oscar Party, happens at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the Winter Park Library Events Center. Aside from watching the Oscars, the event also includes raffles, light bites, a silent auction, a DJ and hosting duties performed by local drag royalty Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore.
Tickets are $45 each, or a table of eight for $360, available now through Eventbrite.
Scholarship applications are open now through June 23 online.
