Orlando's LGBTQ+ Center is hosting an Oscar watch-party benefit for the Singhaus Scholarship in March

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 4:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Singhaus Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for this year - Photo by David Lawrence
Photo by David Lawrence
The Singhaus Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for this year

The Singhaus Scholarship Fund, dedicated to the memory of the multi-talented and much-missed Singhaus family, is back this week taking applications from students aiming for a career in theater. Additionally, the LGBTQ+ Center is hosting an Oscars Watch Party fundraiser in March for the Scholarship Fund.

The fund commemorates the lives of singer, actor, dancer and drag performer Sam "Miss Sammy" Singhaus; his sister-in-law, Marcy, a theatrical costume designer known as "Orlando's Auntie Mame"; and brother, Steve, Marcy's husband of 47 years and co-host of some of Orlando's most fabulous parties — especially an annual Oscars party. All passed away in between 2020 and 2022.

The scholarship fund aims to provide financial aid to "Central Florida’s LGBTQ young talent looking to fulfill their dream of a career in the performing arts," especially in the areas of performance, technical, creative and costume design.

In 2022, the Singhaus Fund, in tandem with The Center, awarded $10,000 in youth scholarships to ten local students and has a goal to award $20,000 in 2023.

A benefit party for the Fund, the Singhaus Oscar Party, happens at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at the Winter Park Library Events Center. Aside from watching the Oscars, the event also includes raffles, light bites, a silent auction, a DJ and hosting duties performed by local drag royalty Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore.

Tickets are $45 each, or a table of eight for $360, available now through Eventbrite.

Scholarship applications are open now through June 23 online.
Related
Last weekend Orlando lost Sam Singhaus and Miss Sammy: two shining stars who just happened to share the same body

Last weekend Orlando lost Sam Singhaus and Miss Sammy: two shining stars who just happened to share the same body



Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brightline announces plans for service to Orlando this year

By Chloe Greenberg

Brightline announces plans for service to Orlando this year

Four bills making their way through the Florida Legislature that we're keeping our eye on

By McKenna Schueler

The Florida state capitol building

Universal Orlando says it will raise starting wage to $17 an hour and add more benefits

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando says it will raise starting wage to $17 an hour and add more benefits

Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

By News Service of Florida

Trulieve contributes another $5.5 million to get recreational marijuana on Florida's 2024 ballot

Also in News

Civil rights leader Al Sharpton and others led march to the Capitol after Florida rejected African American studies course

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee

Florida takes a first step toward introducing partisan school-board elections, limit on member terms

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida takes a first step toward introducing partisan school-board elections, limit on member terms

Florida Senate committee advances two bills with vastly different approaches toward combating the overdose crisis

By McKenna Schueler

PERMISSION PENDING

DOJ will not charge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after years-long sex-trafficking investigation

By Chloe Greenberg

DOJ will not charge Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz after years-long sex-trafficking investigation
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us