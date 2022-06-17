VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando's LGBT+ Center to offer 24 hours of free HIV screenings during 'Testathon'

By on Fri, Jun 17, 2022 at 5:19 pm

click to enlarge the_center_2020.jpeg

Orlando's LGBT+ Center is bringing back their "24hr Testathon" for a second year next weekend, with round-the-clock screenings for HIIV and Hepatitis C in honor of National HIV Testing Day.

The Center's Testathon will last for a continuous 24 hours — from 2 p.m. on Friday, June 24 through 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 — with free HIV and Hepatitis C testing services. And with Florida at the end of last year leading the nation in new HIV cases, this is an essential health service now more than ever.

“The Center 24 Testathon is a chance to empower our community to actively pursue HIV prevention … It allows for an individual to step away from the traditional clinical setting with strict operating hours and explore opportunities that cater to their lifestyle," said Keyna Harris, the Center's Director of Health Services, in a press statement.

In addition to the free medical screening, the event will also have gratis food provided by Lazy Moon.

The Center's Testathon will be headquartered at the Center's Health and Human Services location on Hillcrest Street.



Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

