Orlando Weekly's website has a brand new look

Mar 29, 2022

click to enlarge orl-support.jpeg

Orlando Weekly today launched its brand new website at the same old location — orlandoweekly.com — showcasing the same award-winning local journalism, but with a sleeker, more user-friendly design.

Hosted by Foundation, the new site is just plain faster, more responsive, and features friendlier URLS for sharing. But readers will also notice quite a few improvements, like better search functionality, streamlined content categorization, vertical scrolling on slideshows (no more clicking and going from right to left!), easier ways to find and upload local events and a more robust calendar section.

We also think you’ll enjoy the improved Best of Orlando presentation, and the redesigned location pages, featuring maps, information, related stories, and related events. Plus, if you’re a business owner, there’s an option to submit your own updates for new locations.

We encourage you to explore the new site, kick the wheels, and let us know if there’s anything we missed!



News Slideshows

Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million

Take a look inside the art-filled Mennello home in Winter Park, going for $11.5 million
This lakefront Winter Park home comes with an abandoned train tunnel for $3.2 million

This lakefront Winter Park home comes with an abandoned train tunnel for $3.2 million
Mathers Social Gathering 3 Phoenix Building, 30 S Magnolia Ave, 407-486-3457 Mathers was my cocktail bar awakening. - Ginger L. Photo via Mathers Social Gathering/Facebook

The 20 best cocktail bars in Orlando, according to Yelp
This 196-sq. ft. tiny home in Florida is on the market for $1.1 million

This 196-sq. ft. tiny home in Florida is on the market for $1.1 million

Icon Park attendee who recorded teen's fall speaks out

By Alex Galbraith

Icon Park attendee who recorded teen's fall speaks out

Father of teen who died from Icon Park fall found out via gruesome social media videos

By Alex Galbraith

Father of teen who died from Icon Park fall found out via gruesome social media videos

Ron DeSantis signs Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law, drawing backlash from Orlando politicians and Disney

By Alex Galbraith

Ron DeSantis signs Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law, drawing backlash from Orlando politicians and Disney

Rick Scott’s ‘11 Point Plan to Rescue America’ is so insane it’s basically a gift to the Democrats

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC in Orlando, Feb. 26

Lawsuits planned against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By News Service of Florida

Lawsuits planned against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Ron DeSantis signs Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law, drawing backlash from Orlando politicians and Disney

By Alex Galbraith

Ron DeSantis signs Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law, drawing backlash from Orlando politicians and Disney

Florida COVID-19 death toll tops 73,000

By News Service of Florida

Florida COVID-19 death toll tops 73,000

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill opening school curriculum, library books up to public scrutiny

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill opening school curriculum, library books up to public scrutiny
