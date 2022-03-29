Orlando Weekly's website has a brand new look

Orlando Weekly today launched its brand new website
at the same old location — orlandoweekly.com
— showcasing the same award-winning local journalism, but with a sleeker, more user-friendly design.
Hosted by Foundation, the new site is just plain faster, more responsive, and features friendlier URLS for sharing. But readers will also notice quite a few improvements, like better search functionality, streamlined content categorization, vertical scrolling on slideshows (no more clicking and going from right to left!), easier ways to find and upload local events and a more robust calendar section.
We also think you’ll enjoy the improved Best of Orlando presentation, and the redesigned location pages, featuring maps, information, related stories, and related events. Plus, if you’re a business owner, there’s an option to submit your own updates for new locations.
We encourage you to explore the new site, kick the wheels, and let us know if there’s anything we missed!
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.