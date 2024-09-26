Orlando to open upgraded youth services center in Parramore this month

The upgraded facility opens Monday, Sept. 30, as the city’s first drop-in center to support youth in the area

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 1:29 pm

click to enlarge Orlando to open upgraded youth services center in Parramore this month
Photo via Mayor Buddy Dyer/X
The city of Orlando is set to open the newly renovated Downtown Recreation Center this month, unveiling a variety of new services and resources for the city’s youth.

The upgraded facility will open Monday, Sept. 30, and will be home to the city’s first drop-in center to support young residents in Parramore, ages 14 through 19. The space will offer enrichment programs including mental health support, financial literacy, tutoring, career guidance, culinary classes and more. There will also be two game rooms, a movie room and computer lab.

Additional renovation improvements to the facility include a refinished gym flooring, a new roof, and upgraded locker rooms, showers and bathrooms.

Mayor Dyer and District 5 City Commissioner Shan Rose hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to unveil the new spot and speak on the importance of the center’s, and the city’s, commitment to empowering young adults in the community.

The center is part of the Parramore Kidz Zone, the first of the Orlando Kidz Zones, launched in 2006 by Mayor Buddy Dyer to serve young residents of the city's highest poverty neighborhood. The initiative aims to invest in youth development, education and after-school programs throughout the city. In 2023, the four Kidz Zones served more than 2,400 students, according to City of Orlando.

The Downtown Recreation Center will be located on 363 N. Parramore Ave. and open to youth in the neighborhood after school daily.
September 25, 2024

