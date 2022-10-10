Orlando Science Center's action-packed Hot Wheels exhibit is now open

click to enlarge
Photo via the Orlando Science Center / Official website
The Hot Wheels Exhibit will be open at the Orlando Science Center from Oct. 8 to Jan. 8, 2023.
The Orlando Science Center's Hot Wheels exhibit is now open. Dubbed 'Hot Wheels: Race to Win,' the new display aims to give a behind the scenes look at the thrilling and action packed race car world.
The exhibit offers a hands on experience by allowing participants to choose an aerodynamic design that groups can build, design, test and play with some of the most iconic and well-known race cars.
The interactive exhibit will have several highlights including a "Pit Stop Challenge" in which teams will work together on a timed stock car pit shop. Group members will have to refuel and change tires on a vehicle under a time limit.
Vistors will also get the opportunity to virtually design their own racecar while learning about how factors such as wind resistance, track design and building materials can affect the driver.
Attendees will get to learn the evolution of Hot Wheels and race cars as well as the technology that allows drivers to be safe such as helmets and fire suits.
Photo via the Orlando Science Center / Official website
The Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit will allow visitors to virtually build racecars and learn about the evolution of race cars. The exhibit contains over a dozen of interactive pieces.
The exhibit was created and designed by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Its debut in Orlando is presented by Nemours Children's Health. The exhibit will be showcasing over a dozen interactive pieces on the Traveling Exhibit Hall on level two of the Orlando Science Center.
The exhibit is included with a general admission ticket to the center. Ticket prices range from $24 for adults, $22 for senior and students and $18 for children ages 2 - 11.
Admission tickets can be found here
.