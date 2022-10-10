ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando Science Center's action-packed Hot Wheels exhibit is now open

Grab a crew and race into the exhibit to experience the world of race cars

By on Mon, Oct 10, 2022 at 10:01 am

click to enlarge The Hot Wheels Exhibit will be open at the Orlando Science Center from Oct. 8 to Jan. 8, 2023. - Photo via the Orlando Science Center / Official website
Photo via the Orlando Science Center / Official website
The Hot Wheels Exhibit will be open at the Orlando Science Center from Oct. 8 to Jan. 8, 2023.

The Orlando Science Center's Hot Wheels exhibit is now open. Dubbed 'Hot Wheels: Race to Win,' the new display aims to give a behind the scenes look at the thrilling and action packed race car world.

The exhibit offers a hands on experience by allowing participants to choose an  aerodynamic design that groups can build, design, test and play with some of the most iconic and well-known race cars.

The interactive exhibit will have several highlights including a "Pit Stop Challenge" in which teams will work together on a timed stock car pit shop. Group members will have to refuel and change tires on a vehicle under a time limit.

Vistors will also get the opportunity to virtually design their own racecar while learning about how factors such as wind resistance, track design and building materials can affect the driver.

Attendees will get to learn the evolution of Hot Wheels and race cars as well as the technology that allows drivers to be safe such as helmets and fire suits.
click to enlarge The Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit will allow visitors to virtually build racecars and learn about the evolution of race cars. The exhibit contains over a dozen of interactive pieces. - Photo via the Orlando Science Center / Official website
Photo via the Orlando Science Center / Official website
The Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit will allow visitors to virtually build racecars and learn about the evolution of race cars. The exhibit contains over a dozen of interactive pieces.

The exhibit was created and designed by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Its debut in Orlando is presented by Nemours Children's Health. The exhibit will be showcasing over a dozen interactive pieces on the Traveling Exhibit Hall on level two of the Orlando Science Center.

The exhibit is included with a general admission ticket to the center. Ticket prices range from $24 for adults, $22 for senior and students and $18 for children ages 2 - 11.
Admission tickets can be found here.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

News Slideshows

Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

News Slideshows

Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gets clowned for white boots photo op after Hurricane Ian
Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

Trending

Savage Love: ‘My wife likes to give blowjobs, but not to me. Is it OK to let a gay man at my gym take over?’

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: ‘My wife likes to give blowjobs, but not to me. Is it OK to let a gay man at my gym take over?’

Florida Supreme Court delays case determining whether cops can be considered victims when they shoot someone

By News Service of Florida

Florida Supreme Court delays case determining whether cops can be considered victims when they shoot someone

Ex-Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayala mounts 'longshot' campaign to unseat Florida AG Ashley Moody

By News Service of Florida

Ex-Orlando State Attorney Aramis Ayala mounts 'longshot' campaign to unseat Florida AG Ashley Moody

The rains may have stopped, but Hurricane Ian is far from done with Central Florida

By Matthew Moyer

Like Eola's swans, this week Orlando might appear serene, but most of us are paddling furiously beneath the surface.

Also in News

Uninsured flood losses from Hurricane Ian expected to top $10 billion

By News Service of Florida

Uninsured flood losses from Hurricane Ian expected to top $10 billion

Hurricane Ian insurance claims top 400,000

By News Service of Florida

Hurricane Ian insurance claims top 400,000

Florida Supreme Court delays case determining whether cops can be considered victims when they shoot someone

By News Service of Florida

Florida Supreme Court delays case determining whether cops can be considered victims when they shoot someone

Visit Florida filming blue skies across the state for post-Hurricane Ian tourism campaign

By News Service of Florida

Visit Florida filming blue skies across the state for post-Hurricane Ian tourism campaign
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us