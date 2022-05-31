VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Rep. Val Demings files paperwork for Senate bid against Marco Rubio

By on Tue, May 31, 2022 at 4:29 pm

Photo courtesy Val Demings/Facebook

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings formally filed paperwork Tuesday in her bid to unseat two-term U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Speaking to reporters before turning in qualifying papers in Tallahassee, Demings said Rubio’s politics are out of touch with Floridians and that he has taken the wrong stance on hot-button issues of abortion access and gun control.

Related
Marco Rubio tried to ding Val Demings for not supporting the police enough

Marco Rubio tried to ding Val Demings for not supporting the police enough


“If there is legislation on the table that is good for Florida, and when I say good for Florida, that means Floridians, I am going to support that legislation,” Demings, a former Orlando police chief, said. “If it is bad for Florida or bad for Floridians, I am not going to support that. Time and time again, we have seen Florida’s senior senator (Rubio) play political games.”

Related
Val Demings officially announces run for Marco Rubio's Senate seat

Val Demings officially announces run for Marco Rubio's Senate seat


Demings has represented parts of Central Florida in Congress since 2017. The formal qualifying period for this year’s elections is June 13 to June 17, though candidates can file paperwork starting this week.
