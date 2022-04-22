Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani roasts Randy Fine on CNBC for taking Disney's 'woke money'

"Randy Fine has taken over $20K from Disney in political contributions. This woke money he has not returned," says @annaforflorida. "If you want to talk about free markets, I'm your girl...Florida Republicans want Disney to get back in line, continue donating to their coffers." pic.twitter.com/1tQtATDpdX— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 22, 2022
In the midst of Florida Republicans' ongoing tiff with the Walt Disney Company, CNBC invited two local legislators onto their morning show Squawk Box to duke it out.
Democratic Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani and Brevard County
"Randy Fine has taken over $20,000 from Disney in political contributions. This 'woke money' he has not yet returned," said Eskamani. "I think there's a lot of hypocrisy coming from the right."
Eskamani's comments came after Fine alleged that Disney was running afoul of its fiduciary duty to shareholders by speaking out against legislation harmful to LGBTQ people. She noted that she has never taken a dime in political contributions from Disney and could not afford to visit the parks growing up. Ultimately, Eskamani linked Republican outrage to Disney turning off the money spigot after facing backlash for the way it handled the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
"That's really what this about. Florida Republicans want Disney to get back in line, continue to donate to their coffers and be silent in the face of injustice," Eskamani said.
Eskamani also shared that she's open to a reconsideration of the special treatment afforded Disney, but not without also examining the tax breaks given to other Florida theme parks.
"If you want to talk about the free market, I'm your girl," she said. "You haven't addressed ... a heavy hand of government in giving treats to those who are nice to them and punishing [other companies]."
