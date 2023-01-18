Orlando rallies with cities around the country to march and mark the 50th anniversary of 'Roe v. Wade' this weekend

By

click to enlarge Orlando joins other cities in holding a march to commemorate 'Roe v. Wade' - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Orlando joins other cities in holding a march to commemorate 'Roe v. Wade'

It's been nearly 50 years since the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision, guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion in the United States ... and seven months since the Supreme Court's conservative majority struck that down.

Since then, the abortion care landscape in the U.S. has changed dramatically. And that came after Florida's GOP-controlled legislature approved a 15-week abortion ban — a decision that has (and will continue to have) major implications for abortion care in the South.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Orlando abortion-rights advocates will join a National March for Abortion on Sunday. This will be an "expert-led rally followed by a march for our rights," per Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani's Mobilize RSVP page.

Noon, Sunday, Jan. 22, Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., mobilize.us, free.

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, covering general news, local government, labor, housing, and other social and economic justice issues. Transplant from Tampa. Previously worked as a news anchor for WMNF Radio in Tampa and a freelance journalist with works published in In These Times, Strikewave, Creative Loafing...
