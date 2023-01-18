Orlando rallies with cities around the country to march and mark the 50th anniversary of 'Roe v. Wade' this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman Orlando joins other cities in holding a march to commemorate 'Roe v. Wade'

It's been nearly 50 years since the Supreme Court's landmarkdecision, guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion in the United States ... and seven months since the Supreme Court's conservative majority struck that down.Since then, the abortion care landscape in the U.S. has changed dramatically. And that came after Florida's GOP-controlled legislature approved a 15-week abortion ban — a decision that has (and will continue to have) major implications for abortion care in the South.To mark the 50th anniversary of, Orlando abortion-rights advocates will join a National March for Abortion on Sunday. This will be an "expert-led rally followed by a march for our rights," per Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani's Mobilize RSVP page.