Orlando Police to install checkpoints in downtown following shooting

By on Tue, Aug 2, 2022 at 10:35 am

In yet another example of how the land of the free is one the least free places on the planet, downtown Orlando will be surrounded by police checkpoints as soon as this weekend.

The searches of every single person entering downtown Orlando are a response to a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning near Wall Street Plaza. Seven people were shot by a single gunman after an after-hours fight escalated. The shooter is still at large.

Six checkpoints will be placed along South Orange Avenue. The checkpoints will be staffed by police and K9 units. While the exact nature of the checkpoints is unknown, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that they will include a way to detect weapons.

While permitted carriers will be allowed to bring their guns into the area, anyone possessing a firearm illegally will have their weapon taken.

"If I had the ability to say that downtown would be a gun-free zone, I would do that tomorrow, but I simply don’t have that ability," Dyer said at a press conference. "We’ll do everything that we can to try to keep guns out of downtown."

