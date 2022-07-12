VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Police say there was 'no criminal activity' before Lake Eola 4th of July shooting panic

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge TWITTER/PATRICKNURSEFTW
Twitter/PatrickNurseFTW

Orlando Police determined that "no criminal activity" led to the panic at Lake Eola during Orlando's 4th of July celebration.

The party at Lake Eola drew in as many as 100,000 celebrants, but that scene quickly turned frightening after something spooked the crowd. An initial panic radiated outward through the crowd as people ran from the edges of the lake into surrounding downtown Orlando streets.

Police investigated videos and several tips and found no evidence that anything untoward caused the sudden rush. 12 people were injured in the confusion. 

"After receiving more than one hundred phone calls, following nearly 20 tips through Crimeline, and reviewing hours of video, our detectives have determined no criminal activity was found that led to the commotion," they shared in a statement. "We thank our community members for the outpouring of information, videos, and photos facilitated to our detectives during this investigation."

Slideshow

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
17 slides
WTF happened at Lake Eola during the fireworks show? #Orlando #4thOfJuly pic.twitter.com/xt3mo5H7wV&mdash; Patrick Nurse✊🏾⚔🖤💛⚔🏳️‍🌈 (@PatrickNurseFTW) July 5, 2022 Mass panic tonight at Lake Eola in Orlando. People thought there was a shooter during the fireworks show.Turned out a false alarm but was crazy to be in a situation of mass panic like that.&mdash; 🦕dino (@dinofavara) July 5, 2022 Someone shot off fireworks in the middle of a crowd watching the main fireworks at Lake Eola in Orlando, spooked people, set off a panic and a stampede. 12 injured, Orlando police say.YOU’RE AT A PROFESSIONAL FIREWORKS SHOW, WHY ARE YOU SHOOTING OFF FIREWORKS IN A CROWD?!?!?!?!&mdash; Christie Zizo (@ChristieZizo) July 5, 2022 &quot;Something caused people to flee&quot; says the story, as if it&#39;s entirely mysterious and inexplicable on a day when a Trumper shot two dozen people at a parade in a country where we can&#39;t go two weeks without a gun massacre https://t.co/M8NqL1KNkn&mdash; Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) July 5, 2022 so i was in lake eola watching fireworks with my family when all of a sudden everyone started running. someone thought that there was an active shooter and it was honestly one of the most terrifying things i’ve ever experienced&mdash; maria⁷ 🍯 (@bulletproofalan) July 5, 2022 Didn’t expect to have to run for my life at the Downtown Orlando 4th of July Fireworks at Lake Eola. This is the state of the world we live in.&mdash; Lugo Nasty 😎 (@lugo_nasty) July 5, 2022
Click to View 17 slides

It's likely that festivalgoers were on edge following a widely reported mass shooting that took place in Illinois earlier in the day. A gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing six people and injuring several more. Police quickly captured their suspect, Robert Crimo III.

