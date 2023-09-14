Orlando Police arrest man who vandalized LGBTQ+ support center murals

Robinson was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with three counts of criminal mischief

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 11:13 am

An arrest has been made in connection with vandalized murals at two Orlando LGBTQ+ support and resource centers - Photo via Ana V. Eskamani/Twitter
Photo via Ana V. Eskamani/Twitter
An arrest has been made in connection with vandalized murals at two Orlando LGBTQ+ support and resource centers
An arrest has been made in connection with vandalized murals at two Orlando LGBTQ+ support and resource centers this week.

Orlando Police announced Wednesday evening that Matthew Michael Robinson, 34, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with three counts of criminal mischief for defacing murals at The Center and Zebra Youth along Mills Avenue.

The murals were defaced Aug. 25 with anti-LGBTQ+ language, according to a social media post from The Center. Messages like "Gay is not OK" and "Save kids' eyes from trans lies" as well as swastikas and Iron Crosses covered the murals. A sign was also stuck to the wall reading "Knights of the Black Sun," a known white nationalist and neo-Nazi group.
Kim Murphy, the artist who created the murals, was joined by Zebra Youth staff, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and other community members to paint over the messages almost immediately. The job was done in less than 24 hours after the murals were found vandalized.

Orlando Police say the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information related to the incident report it to the Orlando Police Criminal Investigations Division or to the anonymous Central Florida Crimeline.
About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
