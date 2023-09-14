Orlando Police arrest man who vandalized LGBTQ+ support center murals

An arrest has been made in connection with vandalized murals at two Orlando LGBTQ+ support and resource centers

The act is in violation of a newly enacted state law signed earlier this year by Gov. DeSantis

On September 13, 2023, Matthew Michael Robinson (34yoa W/M) was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Criminal Mischief. We will be seeking enhancements for evidence of prejudice during the commission of these crimes.



Full details of the crimes he committed ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QYeuS9HoB7