Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By on Fri, Aug 12, 2022 at 2:19 pm

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house
Photo courtesy Orlando Meats/Facebook


Orlando Meats has closed permanently.

The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.

"It has truly been an insane journey with Orlando Meats and I hope, for our sake, we are a bit wiser for the ride," said Hillis and Parker at the time, in a statement about their exit. "There is no upper limit to the thanks or credit that can be conferred upon our city and all the people in it that helped develop us as cooks and, really, even just as human beings."

Deli Desires in Mills 50. With its wildly varied cuisines, Mills 50 is garnering the city a new rep as a culinary powerhouse.

No longer the 'chain capital' of the world, Orlando has grown up into a serious foodie destination: Grub hub


Orlando Meats social media accounts and website appear to have been removed. When asked about the closing by Orlando Weekly, Hillis said that he "can't legally speak" to why the restaurant closed.

