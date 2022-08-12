Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Orlando Meats has closed permanently.
The Winter Park outpost was sweating out the possibility of recognition from some of the most prestigious food authorities in the world just a few short weeks ago. But after culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker left to start their own Red Panda Noodle, the restaurant quickly shuttered.
"It has truly been an insane journey with Orlando Meats and I hope, for our sake, we are a bit wiser for the ride," said Hillis and Parker at the time, in a statement about their exit. "There is no upper limit to the thanks or credit that can be conferred upon our city and all the people in it that helped develop us as cooks and, really, even just as human beings."
Orlando Meats social media accounts and website appear to have been removed. When asked about the closing by Orlando Weekly, Hillis said that he "can't legally speak" to why the restaurant closed.