Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has recorded a new welcome message for Orlando International Airport

If you find yourself at Orlando International Airport soon, take a momentary break from repeatedly muttering "Jesus Christ I can't believe they canceled my flight again" and you just might hear the disembodied voice of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer with a brand-new recorded message.
Though he does not say, "I am the great and powerful Oz," he does extol the virtues of Orlando as "unbelievably real," shouting out theme parks and local small businesses alike.
Watching the recording session via this post on the City Beautiful's Instagram. To Dyer's credit, he does not repeatedly ask for more cowbell.
