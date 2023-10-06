Orlando LGBTQ+ groups join National March to Protect Trans Youth this Saturday

The Orlando iteration of the march happens noon Saturday, Oct. 7, at the corner of Orange Avenue and Anderson Street near City Hall.
Some major aims of the march are to garner support for reversal of Gov. DeSantis' bans on trans healthcare, bathroom use and Black and queer education in schools; to expand Medicaid and SNAP benefits; to drop charges against the "Tampa 5"; to make free and legal abortions accessible, and more.
Featured speakers at the march will include Miss Major, a Stonewall Riot veteran and lifelong advocate for trans rights; Adria Jawort, an Indigenous Two-Spirit woman targeted by Montana’s anti-drag law; and Christynne Lili Wrene Wood, a trans woman who made headlines after being targeted in the media for using the women's locker room of her local YMCA.
If you can't attend the march but would still like to participate, organizers are accepting donations online to help others attend. March information and social media pages can be found via Linktree.
Event Details
