Orlando LGBTQ+ groups join National March to Protect Trans Youth this Saturday

The local demonstration will take place in solidarity with the National March to Protect Trans Youth.

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 12:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando LGBTQ+ groups join National March to Protect Trans Youth this Saturday
Photo by J.D. Casto
A grassroots coalition of LGBTQ+ organizations and activists will gather in Orlando this weekend to join the "National March to Protect Trans Youth and Speak Out for Trans Rights."

The Orlando iteration of the march happens noon Saturday, Oct. 7, at the corner of Orange Avenue and Anderson Street near City Hall.

Some major aims of the march are to garner support for reversal of Gov. DeSantis' bans on trans healthcare, bathroom use and Black and queer education in schools; to expand Medicaid and SNAP benefits; to drop charges against the "Tampa 5"; to make free and legal abortions accessible, and more.
Related
The Progress Pride Flag is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people and people of color, and indicates forward movement.

Orlando activists and organizations host Revolutionary Pride event this weekend: Face it, Pride is political


Featured speakers at the march will include Miss Major, a Stonewall Riot veteran and lifelong advocate for trans rights; Adria Jawort, an Indigenous Two-Spirit woman targeted by Montana’s anti-drag law; and Christynne Lili Wrene Wood, a trans woman who made headlines after being targeted in the media for using the women's locker room of her local YMCA.

If you can't attend the march but would still like to participate, organizers are accepting donations online to help others attend. March information and social media pages can be found via Linktree.
Event Details
National March to Protect Trans Youth

National March to Protect Trans Youth

Sat., Oct. 7, 12 p.m.

Orlando City Hall 400 South Orange Avenue, Orlando Downtown



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’

By Chloe Greenberg

Villages woman arrested after beating up man who called her an ‘Italian bitch’

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

By McKenna Schueler

Florida’s minimum wage went up — but when will the state take minimum wage violations seriously?

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

By Chloe Greenberg

Woman sues Disney over severe, permanent bodily injury-inducing ‘wedgie’

Florida officials ask for $7 million to clean up abandoned, damaged boats

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida officials ask for $7 million to clean up abandoned, damaged boats

Also in News

Orlando Rep. Eskamani files bill to prevent criminal charges for getting an abortion in Florida

By McKenna Schueler

State Rep. Anna Eskamani speaking at an abortion rights march in Orlando in January 2023.

Proposal to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot tops 400,000 signatures

By News Service of Florida

Proposal to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot tops 400,000 signatures

Florida Attorney General sues Biden administration over mess resulting from anti-union law Gov. DeSantis championed

By McKenna Schueler

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Court urged to block 'discriminatory' Florida law that bans Chinese property ownership

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Protesters gathered this summer outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee to oppose a law that placed restrictions on people from China buying property in the state.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us