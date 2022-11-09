ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando International Airport to close today at 4 p.m. for Tropical Storm Nicole

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 1:53 pm

click to enlarge The Orlando International Airport will be closing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The airport is continuing to monitor the storm, as it is predicted to hit Florida as a hurricane. - Photo via The Orlando International Airport / Official Twitter
Photo via The Orlando International Airport / Official Twitter
The Orlando International Airport will be closing on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 4 p.m due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The airport is continuing to monitor the storm, as it is predicted to hit Florida as a hurricane.

The Orlando International Airport is closing today at 4 p.m., putting an end to all travel operations ahead of weather complications from Tropical Storm Nicole. The airport will  remain closed until further notice.

The OIA said customers should personally contact airlines and rental car companies for any particular questions about flights, schedules and car return policies. Airport officials also warn that the airport is not an authorized shelter and that passengers should make accommodations before the storm makes landfall later today.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, before making landfall on Florida's East Coast.



The airport along with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is continuing to monitor the storm. Both are in direct communication with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. 
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party on election night

Everything we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party on election night
TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party on election night

Everything we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party on election night
TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party on election night

Everything we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party on election night
TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport

TSA catches passenger hiding a gun inside a raw chicken at a Florida airport
The Mediterranean-style home of the former owner's of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale

The Mediterranean-style home of the former owners of Maitland's Bubble Room is for sale
Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Everything we saw when Beabadoobee played The Beacham in Orlando

Trending

Orlando activist Maxwell Frost to represent Gen Z in U.S. House

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando activist Maxwell Frost to represent Gen Z in U.S. House

Florida cops arrest legally blind man for carrying cane [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith

Jim Hodges holding up his cane to officers before being arrested.

Florida Democrats need to learn that there are no more moderate voters

By Alex Galbraith

DeSantis at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in July 2022.

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

By Min Craig

Tampa residents protest a mass eviction.

Also in News

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida as Cat 1 hurricane

By Colin Wolf

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida as Cat 1 hurricane

Florida Democrats need to learn that there are no more moderate voters

By Alex Galbraith

DeSantis at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in July 2022.

'Oh, the Hilarity'

By Tom Tomorrow

'Oh, the Hilarity'

Orange County residents approve rent control measure that has already been struck down

By Alex Galbraith

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us