Orlando International Airport to close today at 4 p.m. for Tropical Storm Nicole

Together with our partners, a decision has been made to cease commercial operations at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th, until circumstances permit operations resume. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2022

The Orlando International Airport is closing today at 4 p.m., putting an end to all travel operations ahead of weather complications from Tropical Storm Nicole. The airport will remain closed until further notice.The OIA said customers should personally contact airlines and rental car companies for any particular questions about flights, schedules and car return policies. Airport officials also warn that the airport is not an authorized shelter and that passengers should make accommodations before the storm makes landfall later today.Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane, before making landfall on Florida's East Coast.The airport along with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is continuing to monitor the storm. Both are in direct communication with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center.