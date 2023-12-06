Orlando International Airport opens two new parking lots for the hectic holiday travel season

Changes in travel patterns and record airport traffic has led to a need for more parking, says MCO

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 1:58 pm

click to enlarge Orlando International Airport has opened two new lots - Greater Orlando Aviation Authority
Greater Orlando Aviation Authority
Orlando International Airport has opened two new lots

Orlando International Airport has gifted travelers with a big customer parking expansion, just in time for the holiday travel season. 

In the wake of a very hectic Thanksgiving travel rush that saw parking capacity pushed to the limits, the new Lots 2 and 3 officially opened this week. The two lots offer up 515 additional parking spaces directly in front of the buzzy new train station — granting increased access to all of the airport’s terminals and the Brightline hub. 

“Changes in travel patterns along with record airport traffic has facilitated a need for additional parking on airport property,” said Kevin Thibault, CEO of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, in a press statement. “It is our hope that these additional lots, along with a third lot that is nearing completion, will help ease some parking congestion during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.”

The lots are open to E-Pass and SunPass customers and cost $20 per day with the first 10 minutes free of charge. 

Lots 2 and 3 can be accessed from multiple entrances around the airport. The full map of MCO and its new parking lots can be found on the MCO website.

Location Details

Orlando International Airport

1 Airport Blvd., Orlando South

407-825-2352

44 articles

