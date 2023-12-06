Orlando International Airport opens two new parking lots for the hectic holiday travel season

Orlando International Airport has gifted travelers with a big customer parking expansion, just in time for the holiday travel season.
In the wake of a very hectic Thanksgiving travel rush that saw parking capacity pushed to the limits, the new Lots 2 and 3 officially opened this week. The two lots offer up 515 additional parking spaces directly in front of the buzzy new train station — granting increased access to all of the airport’s terminals and the Brightline hub.
“Changes in travel patterns along with record airport traffic has facilitated a need for additional parking on airport property,” said Kevin Thibault, CEO of Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, in a press statement. “It is our hope that these additional lots, along with a third lot that is nearing completion, will help ease some parking congestion during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.”
The lots are open to E-Pass and SunPass customers and cost $20 per day with the first 10 minutes free of charge.Lots 2 and 3 can be accessed from multiple entrances around the airport. The full map of MCO and its new parking lots can be found on the MCO website.
