Orlando International Airport opens new parking in time for holiday weekend travel

click to enlarge Photo courtesy MCO/Facebook MCO plans to open a new parking lot in time for Memorial Day weekend travel

Location Details Orlando International Airport 1 Airport Blvd., Orlando South (825) 235-2 40 articles

Amid recent reports of travelers fruitlessly circling at-capacity airport lots and garages looking for a parking space, officials at Orlando International Airport announced that a new lot was opening this week to get a jump on Memorial Day weekend air traffic. MCO officials announced that the newly opened West Park Place parking lot would add over 3,000 additional parking spaces for eager and frazzled holiday travelers. MCO currently anticipates having more than one million travelers pass through the airport over the long weekend.The West Park Place lot is located at 8202 Tradeport Drive and will be classed as an economy lot, setting you back $10 every 24 hours.As of this writing, the MCO website currently lists the parking lot as "closed," and the news release doesn't list an exact opening date/time, but keep checking the MCO website for the big reveal.