Orlando International Airport opens new parking in time for holiday weekend travel

MCO officials announced that the newly opened West Park Place parking lot would add over 3,000 additional parking spaces for eager and frazzled holiday travelers. MCO currently anticipates having more than one million travelers pass through the airport over the long weekend.
The West Park Place lot is located at 8202 Tradeport Drive and will be classed as an economy lot, setting you back $10 every 24 hours.
As of this writing, the MCO website currently lists the parking lot as "closed," and the news release doesn't list an exact opening date/time, but keep checking the MCO website for the big reveal.
Location Details
