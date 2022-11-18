ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report

By on Fri, Nov 18, 2022 at 1:11 pm

click to enlarge Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report
Adobe

Orlando is considerably less affordable for homebuyers than it was a year ago (and the rest of the state of Florida is even worse).

That news comes from a new report from real estate website Redfin. They found that an average Orlando homebuyer needs to make $104,943 per year, compared to just $67,088 a year ago.

The jump in requirements is caused by two factors: the rapid increase in home prices in the area and a significant hike on interest rates ballooning monthly payments. Orlando actually saw the smallest relative leap in income requirements (56.4%) among all Florida cities. And the required income for a home purchase is lower than the current national average of $107,281.

Tampa saw a massive jump in the required income for a home between 2021 an 2022, jumping from $62,615 to $101,682 for an increase of more than 62%. The worst increase in Florida occurred in  North Port, where calculated requirements rose from $75,659 to $131,535 (73.9%). Eight of the top 15 markets for highest relative cost increase in the nation were in Florida.

Slideshow

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
6 slides
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Click to View 6 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

Read More about Alex Galbraith
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando

By Valerie Galarza

Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando

Donald Trump 2024 campaign launch belittled by NY Post with 'Florida Man Makes Announcement' headline

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump 2024 campaign launch belittled by NY Post with 'Florida Man Makes Announcement' headline

Florida man arrested at EPCOT Food & Wine Festival after chugging two beers, taking off his shirt, almost falling off Skyliner platform

By Alex Galbraith

Florida man arrested at EPCOT Food &amp; Wine Festival after chugging two beers, taking off his shirt, almost falling off Skyliner platform

SeaWorld shares first look at ride vehicle for standing, surfing-themed coaster Pipeline

By Gabby Macogay

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is SeaWorld Orlando's newest upcoming attraction. The standing coaster will reach maximum speeds of 60 mph and a height of 110 ft.

Also in News

Florida's anti-CRT 'Stop WOKE' law blocked by federal judge

By Alex Galbraith

Florida's anti-CRT 'Stop WOKE' law blocked by federal judge

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit

By News Service of Florida

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit

More than 5,000 Florida children were committed under the Baker Act last year

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

More than 5,000 Florida children were committed under the Baker Act last year

Florida Gov. RonDeSants responds to attacks from Donald Trump as Trump launches presidential campaign

By Valerie Galarza

Florida Gov. RonDeSants responds to attacks from Donald Trump as Trump launches presidential campaign
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us