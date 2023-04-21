Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Orlando flight interrupted because man has beef with crying baby

The only sure things in life: death, taxes, and any plane in or out of MCO is full of kids.

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 6:17 pm

click to enlarge Orlando flight interrupted because man has beef with crying baby
If you're going to fly into or out of Orlando International Airport, you better be prepared to put up with kids.

Kids jacked up on sugar. Kids thumping their Mickey Mouse suitcases on the back of your legs. Kids hyped out of their tiny minds because they're thisclose to Disney, and kids sobbing because they were forced to leave Disney.

One man on an Orlando flight did not get the memo, however, and in a TikTok vid uploaded by user @blackunclejessie, you can hear him forthrightly express his opinions about crying babies on planes.

Or, as he memorably put it, "a baby in a gotdamn echo chamber."
@blackunclejessie Man goes off about baby crying on plane. “Did that motherfucker pay extra?” is a crazyyyy thing to say about a baby. #plane #man #baby #arrested #thatssoterry ♬ original sound - Jessie Roberson
"Did that motherfucker pay extra to get on?" is not a question often asked about babies on planes! But maybe it should be!

"I got rights," the man asserts as his neighboring seatmate sighs heavily.

Everyone probably needed some kind of soothing after that flight touched down — a bottle of booze, a bottle of formula, or whatever.

About The Author

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
