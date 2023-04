Orlando flight interrupted because man has beef with crying baby

If you're going to fly into or out of Orlando International Airport, you better be prepared to put up with kids.Kids jacked up on sugar. Kids thumping their Mickey Mouse suitcases on the back of your legs. Kids hyped out of their tiny minds because they'reto Disney, and kids sobbing because they were forced to leave Disney.One man on an Orlando flight did not get the memo, however, and in a TikTok vid uploaded by user @blackunclejessie , you can hear him forthrightly express his opinions about crying babies on planes.Or, as he memorably put it, "a baby in a gotdamn echo chamber.""Did that motherfucker pay extra to get on?" is not a question often asked about babies on planes! But maybe it should be!"I got rights," the man asserts as his neighboring seatmate sighs heavily.Everyone probably needed some kind of soothing afterflight touched down — a bottle of booze, a bottle of formula, or whatever.