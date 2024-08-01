Orlando calls for artists to contribute to food insecurity-themed exhibits

The city released artist applications for its ‘Art Pollination’ project, funded through a Bloomberg grant

By on Thu, Aug 1, 2024 at 10:55 am

Image via juanwilliamchávez.com
Orlando is calling for artists to participate in food insecurity-themed art installations, about nine months after receiving a $1 million grant to support temporary creative projects.

Bloomberg Philanthropies, Mike Bloomberg’s New York City-based organization, selected Orlando to receive the money in October 2023 through the Public Art Challenge program.

The program encourages mayors of cities with more than 30,000 residents to partner with artists on temporary public projects — aiming to support both the economy and the creative sector.

The city announced last year its planned installation, “Art Pollination: Building Food Justice through Creativity,” that will bring awareness to the lack of access to healthy food.

Juan William Chávez, an artist, activist and beekeeper from Peru currently living in St. Louis, has been signed on to spearhead the project from the beginning. But now the city is calling for a second lead artist to work alongside Chávez.

The second lead artist will meet food and art partners during site visits. A Curatorial Selections Committee of curators from art museums across the state will select the candidate. Applications, available online, are due Aug. 16.

In addition to a second lead artist, the city is also selecting a number of regional artists to help with “community gatherings and breaking bread events” and almost 100 other artists to participate in various “launchings and happenings,” according to the city’s recruitment call.

Orlando will announce final artist selections in September.

Local nutrition and agriculture nonprofits including Black Bee Honey and 4Roots will help artists create pollinator plantings, urban trail billboards, mobile kitchen preservation sessions and other projects. These will be strategically installed and staged along the city’s urban core to foster public access.

“Art Pollination” will open to the public in the fall of 2025 and take place through December 2025.


July 31, 2024

