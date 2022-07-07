VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando bar owner appeals COVID-19 closure case to Florida Supreme Court

Lower courts ruled that the owner of The Basement, The Treehouse and The Attic had no case

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 3:40 pm

click to enlarge THE BASEMENT/FACEBOOK
The Basement/Facebook

The owner of three Orlando bars has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the bars should receive compensation because of government-ordered shutdowns early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orlando Bar Group, LLC filed a notice this week that is a first step in asking the Supreme Court to take up the case against the state and Orange County. The move came after a panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal rejected arguments that the shutdowns amounted to what is known as “inverse condemnation” and should lead to payments for damages.

The firm, which does business as The Basement bar, The Attic bar and The Treehouse bar, went to the appeals court last year after Orange County Circuit Judge John Jordan dismissed the case. The lawsuit initially also included bars from other areas of the state.

In the lawsuit, the bars argued that the COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 were arbitrary and amounted to an unconstitutional taking of property rights.

Related
Trio of Orlando bars lose appeal over Orange County COVID-19 restrictions

Trio of Orlando bars lose appeal over Orange County COVID-19 restrictions


“The orders were arbitrarily and capriciously applied against bars as a class of business that were not allowed to be open for business, and the application of the stricter standards for the plaintiffs’ class of businesses was not rationally related to the purpose of preventing an infection from COVID-19,” the lawsuit said.

But the appeals-court panel rejected such arguments, citing, for example, an earlier case that said fireworks businesses were not entitled to compensation after the state in 1998 shut down fireworks sales because of wildfires.

“If the state can use its police power to temporarily prohibit the sale of fireworks to prevent wildfires during an exceptionally dry period in Florida, it stands to reason that the state can also use its police powers to temporarily prohibit or restrict the sale of alcohol in an effort to limit the spread of a then poorly understood, highly contagious and deadly virus,” the appeals court said in a ruling that was initially issued in April and revised in June.

Related
Orange County's coronavirus 'strike teams' finds a number of downtown and UCF area bars with no COVID-19 precautions in place

Orange County's coronavirus 'strike teams' finds a number of downtown and UCF area bars with no COVID-19 precautions in place

As is common, the notice filed this week did not detail arguments that Orlando Bar Group will make at the Supreme Court. The notice was posted on the court’s website Thursday.

Closures of bars became a high-profile — and heavily debated — issue in 2020 as the state and local governments tried to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The lawsuit stemmed from a series of state and local orders that started in March 2020. In the early stages, bars were prevented from selling alcohol for onsite consumption, though a series of changes were made in the restrictions in the subsequent months. Gov. Ron DeSantis rescinded the restrictions in September 2020.

The case named as defendants DeSantis, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and Orange County. Orlando Bar Group’s attorneys include former state Sen. David Simmons.

Related
Downtown Orlando craft cocktail bar the Treehouse gains more elbow room this week with expansion

Downtown Orlando craft cocktail bar the Treehouse gains more elbow room this week with expansion

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

News Slideshows

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks

Orlando police say shooting panic at Lake Eola 4th of July fireworks show was caused by fireworks
Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'

Orlando rallied for abortion rights downtown Monday in wake of Supreme Court overturning 'Roe v. Wade'
This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

Trending

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando named 'Sweatiest City' in the United States

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

By Nicolle Osorio

Short on summer cash? The Orange County Clerk of Courts has over $250K in unclaimed checks

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

By Nicolle Osorio

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

Also in News

Joel Greenberg's attorney asks to submit details of cooperation with federal investigators under seal

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges Floridians to move to his state 'where we still believe in freedom'

By Alex Galbraith

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges Floridians to move to his state 'where we still believe in freedom'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picks former supervisor of elections to head voting police

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picks former supervisor of elections to head voting police

Judge backs Florida's decision to end pandemic unemployment payments early

By News Service of Florida

Judge backs Florida's decision to end pandemic unemployment payments early
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us